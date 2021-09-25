1,424 locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 25, 3 more deaths reported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 1,443 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Saturday (Sep. 25).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 85,953.

Three more deaths

Three more people have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Case 71506, a 62-year-old male Singaporean, passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sep. 25. He tested positive on Sep. 6. He had been partially vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidemia.

Case 72277, a 71-year-old male Singaporean, passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sep. 24. He tested positive for Covid-19 infection Sep. 8.

He had been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of atrial fibrillation, thyrotoxicosis, and hyperlipidemia which, together with his advanced age, made him more susceptible to severe illness.

Case 76462, a 71-year-old female Singaporean, also passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sep. 25 after testing positive for Covid-19 on Sep. 14.

She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of diabetes, end stage renal failure, hypertension and hyperlipidemia.

Singapore has reported 21 Covid-19-related deaths so far in September 2021, the highest number in a single month since the beginning of the pandemic.

In total, 76 people have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

1,424 local cases

Among the cases are 1,424 locally-transmitted Covid-19 infections.

1,053 are infections in the broader community, while 371 are dormitory residents.

280 of them are seniors who are above 60 years old.

19 imported cases

There are also 19 imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, 14 were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while five developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Condition of hospitalised cases

As of 12pm on Sep. 25, 2021, 1,142 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 165 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 27 are in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 158 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, 97.9 per cent of the 18,629 local cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

326 cases, or 1.7 per cent, required oxygen supplementation and 37, or 0.2 per cent, had been in the ICU. Of these, 52.9 per cent were fully vaccinated and 47.1 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

19 have died, of whom 31.6 per cent were fully vaccinated and 68.4 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Monitoring seven active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring the following seven active clusters:

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 24, 82 per cent of Singapore's population have completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent have received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 9,066,237 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna), covering 4,590,002 individuals, with 4,469,610 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 190,738 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 87,701 individuals.

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin.

Follow and listen to our podcast here: