832 local Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 14, 231 are seniors above 60 years old

There are 837 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

Jane Zhang | September 15, 2021, 12:05 AM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 837 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Tuesday (Sep. 14).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 73,131.

832 local cases

Among the cases are 832 local Covid-19 infections.

755 are infections in the community, while 77 are dormitory residents.

231 of them are seniors who are above 60 years old.

Five imported cases

There are also five imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, three were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Condition of hospitalised cases

As of 12pm on Sep. 14, 2021, 809 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 75 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and nine are in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 66 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 98.1 per cent. In addition, the percentage of unvaccinated who became severely ill or died is 6.1 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 1.1 per cent.

Of the 114 cases who required oxygen supplementation, 56 were not fully vaccinated and 58 were fully vaccinated.

Of the eight who had been in the ICU, five were not fully vaccinated and three were fully vaccinated. Of the four who died, none were fully vaccinated.

Monitoring 14 active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring the following 14 active clusters:

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 13, 81 per cent of Singapore's population have completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent have received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 8,874,365 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna), covering 4,558,863 individuals, with 4,428,658 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 178,337 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 86,659 individuals.

