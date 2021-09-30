Back

S'pore seniors aged 60 & above strongly urged to stay home next 4 weeks as Covid-19 cases surges

Seniors who are still unvaccinated are encouraged to do so immediately.

Jason Fan | September 30, 2021, 02:07 PM

All seniors aged 60 and above, especially if they are unvaccinated, are strongly urged to stay at home for the next four weeks, given the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

This extends to those living with seniors above the age of 60, according to the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC).

Minimise eating at hawker centres

In a statement issued by AIC, seniors were encouraged to take added precautions to protect themselves, as they are at a higher risk of developing serious health complications if they are infected with Covid-19.

More than a quarter of the local Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks were aged 60 and above, and from May 2021, there were 257 unvaccinated seniors who were severely affected by Covid-19, and were either in the intensive care unit (ICU), needed oxygen supplementation, or died.

In the next four weeks, seniors are encouraged to minimise group activities and social gatherings, and to minimise mask-off activities, such as eating at hawker centres, and opt for take-away food instead.

AIC also advised seniors to wear a surgical-grade mask properly at all times, and to maintain good hygiene practices, such as frequent hand washing.

Those who haven't been vaccinated should do so as soon as possible, said AIC, pointing out that the risk of an unvaccinated person getting severely ill is almost seven times higher, compared to a vaccinated person.

To minimise their exposure to other infections, seniors are also encouraged to visit hospitals only when necessary.

"If infected with Covid-19, with mild or no symptoms, they need not rush to hospital but can self-isolate at home for their own well-being," said AIC.

Seniors encouraged to get booster shots

AIC also encouraged seniors to take their Covid-19 booster shots, as seniors will benefit from the added protection to mitigate against waning immunity and help reduce the likelihood of severe illness if infected.

"This will position them well for transition to endemic Covid-19," said AIC.

The Covid-19 booster programme for seniors has begun since earlier this month.

AIC's outreach arm, the Silver Generation Office (SGO), has reached out to 670,000 seniors to share information about Covid-19 vaccination, and explain its benefits.

SSO will also make arrangements to escort seniors with mobility issues to vaccination centres.

For homebound seniors requesting for home vaccination, AIC works with the relevant agencies to arrange for eligible seniors to be vaccinated at home.

Seniors who need support in getting vaccinated can contact the AIC hotline at 1800-650-6060, or their nearest SGO office.

