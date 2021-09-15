Back

If you heard a siren at 6:20pm on Sep. 15, 2021, don't panic

Heard from all corners of the island.

Fasiha Nazren | September 15, 2021, 07:05 PM

If you heard a siren on Wednesday, Sep. 15 at 6:20pm, don't panic.

"Important Message" signal

The minute-long "Important Message" signal was sounded by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) through the island-wide network of Public Warning System (PWS) sirens.

Apart from the sirens, the signal was also notified on all smartphones that have the SGSecure app downloaded and are not on silent or vibration mode.

This would have been followed by a brief text on the PWS sounding.

When the "Important Message" signal is heard, one is advised to tune in to any local radio station or free-to-air Mediacorp TV channel for a brief message on the PWS.

Held annually to familiarise the public

More information on the PWS signals can be found here.

The sounding and broadcast message is held annually, as part of SCDF's continuous efforts to familiarise the public with the PWS signals and to raise awareness on how the public should react upon hearing the signal.

