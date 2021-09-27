Back

Samurai burgers & seaweed shaker fries back at McDonald's S'pore from Sep. 29, 2021

It's back.

Siti Hawa | September 27, 2021, 11:38 AM

The Samurai Burger and Seaweed Shaker Fries are making a comeback at McDonald's Singapore from Sep. 29, 2021.

There are two variations to the burger: beef and chicken, coming in both single and double versions.

Samurai Beef Burger

The Samurai Beef Burger (from S$6.20) comprises a quarter pounder beef patty dipped in teriyaki sauce and topped with lettuce.

Photo via McDonald's Singapore

Samurai Chicken Burger

Similarly, the Samurai Chicken Burger (from S$6.20) consists of a grilled chicken patty dipped in teriyaki sauce, topped with lettuce.

Photo via McDonald's Singapore

Seaweed McShaker Fries

Upsize your meal at an additional S$0.80 for  Seaweed McShaker Fries.

Photo via McDonald's Singapore

You can also opt for the Samurai Beef Special (from S$9.10) which consists of Single Samurai Beef Burger, Seaweed McShaker Fries, and a medium-sized Jasmine Green Tea.

Photo via McDonald's Singapore

Details

The Samurai Burger and Seaweed Shaker Fries will return on Sep. 29, from 11am, but only via McDelivery.

For in store purchases at McDonald's restaurants, GrabFood, and foodpanda, these items will be available one day later from Sep. 30, at 11am.

Top photos via McDonald's Singapore

