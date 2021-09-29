Back

Royal Caribbean opens bookings for S'pore cruise to M'sia, Thailand & Vietnam from October 2022

These sailings start from S$299.

Fasiha Nazren | September 29, 2021, 05:01 PM

Cruise line company Royal Caribbean has opened bookings for sailings from Singapore to Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam from Oct. 21, 2022.

Overseas sailings from Oct. 2022

In a press release from Royal Caribbean, these sailings range from three- to nine-night sailings.

These overseas sailings will be done on Royal Caribbean's "Spectrum of the Seas", which is said to be the cruise line's "largest and most innovative" ship.

Photo from Royal Caribbean.

A quick check on the booking website shows that the price of a three-night cruise to Penang starts from S$299, not inclusive of taxes, fees and port expenses.

A nine-night cruise to Thailand and Vietnam, on the other hand, starts from S$1,074, not inclusive of taxes, fees and port expenses.

Subject to approval from Singapore authorities

These overseas sailings, however, is subject to approval from the Singapore authorities based on the prevailing health situation and border measures.

The "Spectrum of the Seas" has a wide offering of amenities including a two-level Ultimate Family Suite, a signature stateroom that features its own ensuite slide and cinema.

Photo from Royal Caribbean.

Guests can also choose from 19 dining options including hot pot, teppanyaki and renowned restaurants like Chops Grille and Jamie's Italian.

Photo from Royal Caribbean.

Here are other activities one can expect to do on the ship:

  • Two70: A venue where one can catch 270-degree ocean views which turns into a multidimensional theatre by night.

  • Sky Pad: A virtual reality, bungee trampoline adventure.

  • Star Moment: A karaoke venue for family and friends.

  • Flowrider surf simulator

  • RipCord by iFly: First sky diving experience at sea.

Photo from Royal Caribbean.

Cruise-to-nowhere extended till April 2022

In the press release, Royal Caribbean added that the cruise line has extended its cruise-to-nowhere sailings aboard the "Quantum of the Seas" through April 7, 2022.

In addition, all new bookings made from Oct. 1 onwards will require all guests aged 12 and older to be fully vaccinated.

Top image from Royal Caribbean's website.

