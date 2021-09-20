Hidden rooftop cafe at Bukit Batok industrial area is half-white, half-maroon

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Located in the otherwise unassuming industrial area in Bukit Batok is the relatively new Coexist Cafe Co.
Split colour interior
Formerly a canteen, the cafe has an aesthetically pleasing and clean half-white-half-maroon interior.
Located on the eighth floor of an industrial building, this rooftop cafe also boasts a nice view of its surroundings.
Food from S$8
Of course, a cafe wouldn't be complete without a cup of tea or coffee and some cafe grub.
Coexist Coffee Co carries an array of all-day breakfast, mains and sharing options ranging from S$8 to S$26.
The Coexist Breakfast (S$22) comes with eggs, streaky bacon, sausage, herbed mushrooms, hand-cut potatoes and a sourdough toast.
One can also try the chilli crab shakshuka (S$16), which comes with crab meat, chilli crab sauce, a poached egg and some mantous.
Coexist Coffee Co also has your typical coffee options and even kombucha (S$7), which comes in four different flavours: jasmine, India assam, strawberry and raspberry.
You can see the cafe's full menu here:
Coexist Coffee Co
48 Hillview Terrace #08-00 Singapore 669269
Opening hours: 9am to 6pm, daily. Last order at 5pm.
Top image from @hereishoter and @the_little_eclair on Instagram.
Free things here 📣❗️
Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.
While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.
See you in our inbox!
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.