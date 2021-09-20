Hidden rooftop cafe at Bukit Batok industrial area is half-white, half-maroon

Located in the otherwise unassuming industrial area in Bukit Batok is the relatively new Coexist Cafe Co.

Split colour interior

Formerly a canteen, the cafe has an aesthetically pleasing and clean half-white-half-maroon interior.

Located on the eighth floor of an industrial building, this rooftop cafe also boasts a nice view of its surroundings.

Food from S$8

Of course, a cafe wouldn't be complete without a cup of tea or coffee and some cafe grub.

Coexist Coffee Co carries an array of all-day breakfast, mains and sharing options ranging from S$8 to S$26.

The Coexist Breakfast (S$22) comes with eggs, streaky bacon, sausage, herbed mushrooms, hand-cut potatoes and a sourdough toast.

One can also try the chilli crab shakshuka (S$16), which comes with crab meat, chilli crab sauce, a poached egg and some mantous.

Coexist Coffee Co also has your typical coffee options and even kombucha (S$7), which comes in four different flavours: jasmine, India assam, strawberry and raspberry.

You can see the cafe's full menu here:

Coexist Coffee Co

48 Hillview Terrace #08-00 Singapore 669269

Opening hours: 9am to 6pm, daily. Last order at 5pm.

Top image from @hereishoter and @the_little_eclair on Instagram.