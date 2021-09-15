Razer selling sleeves for your sweaty gaming fingers at S$13.40 each

If you're already a Razer fan or an avid mobile gamer, this new product may be just what you need to enhance your gaming experience.

Razer just released its new gaming finger sleeves for mobile gamers.

Winning at your fingertips

The Razer Gaming Finger Sleeve is easy to slip on and is anti-slip for a better mobile gaming experience.

The sleeve is woven with high-sensitivity silver fibre for enhanced aim and control, as well as increased sensitivity and response while reducing friction.

This allows gamers to be agile and achieve maximum accuracy when gaming.

The sleeve is also made of breathable material that will keep your fingers cool and have a firm grip on your device.

At just 0.8 mm thin, the airy and sweat-absorbent sleeves will keep your fingers dry and cool for total comfort, allowing you to game at peak performance for hours.

It is also easy to maintain as its hand-washable.

The best part is that the sleeves are one-size-for-all.

Made with nylon and spandex, the stretchy and elastic sleeves adapt to all finger sizes and are compatible with most mobile gaming devices — just slip them on and you're all set to slay your game.

Each sleeve retails for US$9.99 (S$13.40). You can buy them online here.

Other products

Of course, Razer's products are not limited to mobile gamers.

Its new Razer Blade 15 series laptop (from S$2,999), Razer Iskur gaming chair (S$749), and Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed mechanical gaming keyboard (S$309) are also great devices and accessories for any gamer.

Top image via Razer.