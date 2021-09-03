S'pore public can pay & go to any 20 quick test centres, Covid-19 result can be used for mass events

Members of the public will be able to make an appointment for a self-paid fast and easy test at any of the 20 quick test centres (QTCs) throughout Singapore, starting from Oct. 1, 2021.

The quick test centres are to supplement regular self-testing, the multi-ministry task force said on Sep. 3, 2021.

What can test result be used for?

Results derived from the fast and easy test can be used to fulfil employment requirements, or for an unvaccinated person to attend a mass event.

The quick test centres were set up by the Health Promotion Board to support small businesses and freelancers.

These entities do require a supervised self-swab antigen rapid test to meet their testing requirements under the fast and easy rostered routine testing regime.

The MTF also said that the setting up of more testing sites across the island is being studied, so that it will be easier for people to get themselves tested regularly.

What if your result is Covid-19 positive?

Individuals who test positive through these fast and easy tests or their antigen rapid test self-tests should visit a Swab-and-Send-Home Clinic for a government-funded confirmatory polymerase chain reaction test to confirm their infection status.

This will allow the Ministry of Health (MOH) to follow up with the appropriate public health actions and to extend the appropriate care.

If individuals are symptomatic, they must visit a doctor immediately instead of self-testing or booking a test at the quick test centres.

