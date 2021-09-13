Queenstown man allegedly harasses neighbour for 2 years, dresses up as 'ghost' in bedsheet

A man living at a flat along Mei Ling Street in Queenstown has allegedly harassed his neighbours by dressing up as a "ghost", Lianhe Wanbao reported.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, the flat's homeowner, Huang Mingsheng, alleged that the man, who calls himself "Peter", is living below his flat, and that the disturbances had started about two years ago, in which he would often appear outside Huang's home to yell at his tenant living in it.

Recently, a video of Peter knocking on Huang's door was uploaded online.

Peter, who covered his face and upper body with a bedsheet, was sighted walking away after two to three knocks.

Will also cover himself in a bedsheet while harassing his neighbour at night

Besides knocking on the unit's door, Huang added that Peter's actions at night included covering himself in a bedsheet while opening windows.

In some instances, Peter would also use a bamboo pole to knock on the air-conditioner compressor of the flat.

On other occasions the man would wear a straw hat or mask instead, as he was also aware that Huang had installed cameras outside his house.

However, there were also moments in which Peter would walk up and down or stomp heavily along the corridor, while wearing only a mask.

Huang added that when he spoke to the man, he accused the tenant living in Huang's flat of making noise, which is why he decided to respond as such.

Huang said that while he had considered the possibility, he eventually discovered his tenant was not home during the so-called noisy moments.

In addition, his tenants have taken steps such as wrapping the legs of the chairs and tables in plastic to avoid making more noise.

Huang added that his original tenant decided to move out at the beginning of 2021 over Peter's unreasonable behaviour.

However, Peter's disturbance have persisted for his new tenant.

Man denies he dressed up as a "ghost"

Lianhe Wanbao further reported that when they spoke to Peter himself, he admitted to going upstairs to make noise but denied dressing up as a "ghost".

When the man was shown a video provided by Huang, in which he could be seen running barefoot to the flat, while covered in a bedsheet, and knocking on the door several times before leaving, he replied, "This (camera) didn't show on my face and it's not me if it didn't show my face!"

Peter also said, "How do you know it's me since there is no face in this video?"

After repeated questioning by Wanbao, Peter replied, "Wouldn't I be guilty if I admitted?"

Neighbour disputes

When dealing with disputes amongst neighbours, the Housing & Development Board (HDB) encourages residents to settle their conflicts amicably wherever possible.

On its website, HDB suggested to look for the grassroots leaders (GRLs) for help through your nearest Community Club (CC) when one faces difficulty in resolving a conflict with their neighbours.

In more serious cases, formal mediation services are available at the Community Mediation Centre.

Up to 70 per cent of cases can be mediated at CMC to reach a settlement, HDB said.

Top photo Syarafina Yusof via Unsplash