Quah Zheng Wen 'grateful' for previous NS deferment, intends to go to 2024 Olympics

Just keep swimming~

Mandy How | September 17, 2021, 12:45 PM

Singaporean Olympic swimmer Quah Zheng Wen is still gunning for the 2024 Olympics, and will continue to train at elite-levels while completing his full-time National Service (NS).

The swimmer's Instagram post comes after the Ministry of Defence's (MINDEF) announcement on Sep. 16 that the deferment period for Quah and fellow Olympian Joseph Schooling has ended on Aug. 31, 2021

24 year-old Quah deferred for six years, from 2015 to 2021, to train for the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

Both swimmers are expected to enlist soon, after the necessary pre-enlistment procedures have been carried out.

Part of the plan

On Sep. 16, Quah published an Instagram post, saying that "enlisting and serving National Service has always been a part of [his] plan."

The swimmer added that he is grateful to MINDEF and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) for the earlier deferment, which enabled him to train for major competitions, including the Asian Games and SEA Games.

Quah will continue his swimming career, with his most immediate goal being the Commonwealth 2022, followed by the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

"I’m looking forward to working with MINDEF, MCCY, SSA as well as the coaches and support teams to see how I can continue to pursue these plans and train at elite-levels while fulfilling my National Service. I am always thankful for the opportunity to represent Singapore – whether it is through enlisting or swimming."

According to MINDEF, flexibility and time-off will still be offered to athletes on a case-by-case basis during NS, to support them in their international competitions.

The post ends with heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported him on the journey.

Top image via Quah Zheng Wen's Instagram page

