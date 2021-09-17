Back

American anti-vaxxers are calling themselves 'purebloods' on TikTok referencing 'Harry Potter'

The term "pureblood" is referenced from the Harry Potter series.

Alfie Kwa | September 17, 2021, 04:06 PM

Unvaccinated Americans on TikTok are taking a leaf out of the Harry Potter series by calling themselves "purebloods".

The term has been adapted from the popular Harry Potter series.

The TikTok trend

The New York Post reported that some anti-vaxxers have taken on the label in a bid to establish "biological supremacy" over those who have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Hashtags like #pureblood, #unvaccinated, and #unvaxxed are among those used by these TikTok users.

TikTok user Lyndsey Marie, who is a conservative influencer, made a TikTok video saying:

"From now on, I refuse to be referred to as unvaccinated. I want everyone to now call me a pureblood."

The video had apparently garnered more than 396,000 views but has since been taken down.

This is a reposted version of Marie's video:

@mrhippylove321##duet with @lyndsey00kemp ##purebloodfamily ##hippylovewarriors ##staystrong ##loveyall♬ Sweet Dreams - PuppetMaster

She's not the only one who wants to be referred to as a "pureblood".

Other TikTok users have also jumped on the trend:

@freedom_thoughtsI hate my smile at the end but idgaf here ya go. 😂##CurameChoreo ##ShowYourGlow ##pureblood ##jab ##nojabforme ##conservative♬ sunet original - v.ira

 

@jesstx86 just saying... #notasheep #texas #unvaxxed #pureblood ♬ sunet original - v.ira

One TikTok user, known as drakapuffdaddy, commented on the new identity for unvaccinated persons saying, "how f**king good is that."

@drakapuffdaddy#pureblood#unvaxxed♬ original sound - drakapuffdaddy

Marie has since responded to her initial TikTok video saying, "I'm just not getting the "Covid Vaccine". Let's calm down."

@pb_lyndsey00marieI’m outta TikTok jail!!!!!! ##pureblood ##conservative ##lionsnotsheep ##imback ##foryou♬ original sound - hayleejoe

"Purebloods" in Harry Potter

In J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series, "purebloods" refer to those who come from a family of only wizards.

In the series, Hermione Granger – a witch who comes from a family of non-wizards or muggles – was called the derogatory term "mudblood".

In the magical world of Harry Potter, being a "pureblood" is seen by some to be biologically superior in comparison to "muggles" like Granger.

America's Covid-19 situation

Despite the seven in 10 American adults who have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the surge in cases – mostly linked to the Delta variant–  slows the country’s progress toward normality, said USA Today.

A new study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last month found that unvaccinated persons were 11 times more likely to die from the virus compared to those vaccinated.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky added that over 90 per cent of those hospitalised were unvaccinated, supports her statement in July this year that Covid-19 is "becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Wizarding World/YouTube and freedom_thoughts/TikTok.

