Back

Quarantined students taking PSLE to inform school by 12pm, take PCR & daily ART tests

Students who test positive for Covid-19, or are on stay-home notice, are not allowed to sit for their PSLE.

Fiona Tan | September 28, 2021, 01:48 PM

Events

NOVELA Great Singapore Sale

23 September 2021 - 26 September 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessments Board (SEAB) have announced on Sep. 28 the procedures necessary for quarantined students who wish to sit for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).

Apply for quarantine leave and take PCR and ART tests

The announcement is a follow-up of the previous one on Sep. 26, where SEAB announced that students who are on quarantine order (QO), leave of absence (LOA), or approved absence (AA) will be allowed to take their national year-end examinations.

Students on QO are allowed to apply for leave from their quarantine in order to sit for all their PSLE examinations at their own schools from Sep. 30 to Oct. 6.

To do so, students would first have to inform their respective school on the day that they receive their QO, and by no later than 12pm.

Next, students would have to undergo an entry polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which will be administered by a visiting Certis officer at their homes.

Their PCR test results will be processed after 24 hours, and the students will be notified on HealthHub or via SMS.

After which, students will only be eligible for a quarantine leave application if they receive a negative entry PCR test.

Students will be informed by their respective schools when their leave from quarantine applications have been approved.

Taking into consideration the total time needed for the PCR test result and the application for quarantine leave, the earliest that students can sit for their PSLE exam is two days after they have been notified of their QO, according to MOE–SEAB.

This means that students who have received a QO and have a paper scheduled the next day will be unable to sit for their examination on that respective day.

Instead, these students can apply for special consideration with their respective school.

Additionally, students will have to take an antigen rapid test (ART) at 6pm on the day before the exam.

The students' negative PCR test and photos of their negative ART test, which includes their name and the date that the test was administered, have to be presented at the examination, alongside their identification documents and entry proof.

Image from SEAB website.

As students are only allowed to travel to the examination venue by private transport, or on foot, with no additional stops in between, students who will be accompanied by a person are to inform their school.

The person accompanying the student should be a family member or caregiver from the same household, and will also have to go through the same testing regiment to be granted a similar leave from quarantine arrangement.

Those who have tested positive for Covid-19, or are on stay-home notice, will not be allowed to sit for their PSLE examinations.

The table below provides a summary of the arrangements for the 2021 year-end written examinations beginning from Sep. 30:

For more information, click here and here.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu/Unsplash

Vivian Balakrishnan meets US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, both countries to work on climate change & sustainability

They reaffirmed the "excellent and longstanding ties" between Singapore and the U.S.

September 28, 2021, 12:52 PM

'Hasn't the time come': South Korean president suggests ban on eating dog meat

Moon made the remarks as he was being briefed on the government's plan to improve the handling of abandoned pets. 

September 28, 2021, 12:47 PM

US raises Covid-19 danger level for S'pore & Hong Kong

The US suggested that unvaccinated travellers should avoid nonessential travel to Singapore.

September 28, 2021, 12:40 PM

Hong Kong cafe Tsui Wah opens new outlet in Jewel Changi, The Heeren outlet to be reopened in November

Ongoing promotions at Clarke Quay and Jem outlets are also available at Jewel Changi.

September 28, 2021, 12:25 PM

Queenstown 7 Stars coffee shop suspended 1 day, fined S$1,300 for thrice failing to keep toilet clean

Not keeping the toilet clean is a violation.

September 28, 2021, 12:14 PM

Fann Wong starting online pastry shop, tarts from S$58

Actress, baker, and businesswoman.

September 28, 2021, 11:25 AM

Mothership Explains: Why most S'poreans own their homes instead of renting

Home ownership is a largely-unquestioned norm in S'pore, but how did it come about?

September 28, 2021, 11:16 AM

Collection of free N95 & surgical masks from Temasek Foundation extended at 15 CapitaLand malls: Ho Ching

Last chance to collect free masks.

September 28, 2021, 09:51 AM

Birds in Fernvale ingeniously turn spikes on beams into supporting structure for nest

Improvise, adapt, and overcome.

September 28, 2021, 09:45 AM

13 retired S'pore military working dogs up for adoption in 2021

Four of them are suitable for HDB households.

September 28, 2021, 04:32 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.