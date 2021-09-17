Back

Rare protest in China as investors demand repayment by property developer Evergrande

Employees joined the protest too.

Faris Alfiq | September 17, 2021, 12:28 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

About 100 aggrieved investors, homebuyers, contractors, and employees participated in a rare protest staged at the headquarters of China's property developer, Evergrande Group, located in Shenzhen, on the night of Sep. 12, Caixin reported.

Demanded money to be returned

Chaos broke out as they demanded repayments of overdue wealth management products (WMPs), with the crowd repeatedly shouting, "Return our money!" 

Uniformed security personnel blocked the main entrances of the building, as protesters attempted to reach out to company representatives, Reuters reported.

 

Reuters added that one protester was heard shouting at the company's general manager, "A company as big as yours, how much money has been swindled from ordinary people?" 

Emotions ran so high that at one point, a woman in the crowd of protesters collapsed.

Police were seen taking away some of the protesters afterwards, while security personnel surrounded those who remained to keep them there, Reuters reported.

Why are people angry?

While the company has proposed repayments for the protesters in two years, they refused to accept the proposal as they were uncertain that the firm could even hold on till the end of the year.

The protests had broken out after Evergrande proposed last week to implement lengthy repayment delays on holders of WMPs, which are the developer's main source of funding.

Such protests against Evergrande are considered rare in China. Although protests by angry investors are common, targeted demonstrations towards large companies across the country are unusual, and might attract attention from the authorities, who prize social stability, and have little appetite for large, unapproved gatherings.

What is Evergrande?

Evergrande is the second-largest property developer in China, and is listed in Hong Kong.

In 2020, the company recorded US$110 billion (S$147 billion) in sales, Reuters reported.

The company, founded in 1996, has assets worth US$355 billion (S$476 billion) today with more than 1,300 developments across China, mainly in smaller cities.

Beyond property, as sales began to slow over the years, it branched out to other businesses, including electric cars, soccer, insurance and bottled water.

Rumours of company going bankrupt not true: Evergrande

As rumours about its impending bankruptcy swirled, Evergrande has stated in a statement on its website that such speculations were completely false, Bloomberg reported.

The company acknowledged that while it was indeed facing difficulties, it was trying to fulfil its responsibilities and doing all it could to restore normal operations and protect the interests of customers.

As Evergrande face massive pressure from investors, its money woes have sparked worries that it could present systemic risks to the country's financial system.

A letter leaked in September 2020 showed that Evengrande had pleaded to the Chinese government to support a backdoor listing plan.

However, the developer claimed the letter was fake.

Bailout might weaken the regime's control

Technically, according to an analysis by The Washington Post (WaPo), the government could step in to offer a bailout to Evergrande.

Beijing is believed to have instructed authorities in Guangdong to come up with a plan to manage the firm’s debt problem.

However, according to the analysis, a bailout might send a signal that China is accepting this sort of reckless borrowing habits that had landed other big conglomerates like HNA and Anbang Insurnace in hot soup too.

However, allowing a company as huge as Evergrande to collapse could send ripples across the country's financial system, and end up antagonising homeowners, whose discontent could potentially weaken the Chinese Communist Party's grip on the country.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via jenniferatntd/Twitter and JackPosobiec/Twitter

Vic Chou praises Christopher Lee's professionalism in first collaboration on crime drama

They've met once at an awards ceremony and have heard of each other prior.

September 17, 2021, 12:08 PM

Do IT professionals really earn a lot? S’pore IT professional answers common questions about getting IT jobs.

And why is there a coding language named after a snake?

September 17, 2021, 11:52 AM

PM Lee receives Covid-19 vaccine booster shot at SGH

900,000 seniors aged 60 and above will be eligible to receive the booster shots.

September 17, 2021, 10:52 AM

Ex-Crystal Jade chef sells S$5 HK-style wanton noodles in Yishun coffee shop

More noods.

September 17, 2021, 09:55 AM

17 men, aged 15-57, arrested for allegedly being unlawful societies members after nightlife establishments raided

Checks were conducted on 543 people.

September 17, 2021, 05:27 AM

906 locally transmitted cases in S'pore, 72-year-old S'porean dies from Covid-19 complications

There are a total of 910 new cases in Singapore.

September 16, 2021, 11:53 PM

Govt concerned about platform workers without basic job protections, will convene Advisory Committee

Koh noted that the work arrangements for such workers can resemble those of employees.

September 16, 2021, 09:56 PM

Mom who gave birth in SGH Covid-19 isolation ward urges pregnant women to get vaccinated

"The benefits of the vaccine outweighs the risks," said Vanessa Rickard, 36.

September 16, 2021, 09:32 PM

M'sia PM Ismail Sabri: Over 1,730 M'sian LGBTs have been sent to 'religious' rehab camp

People sent to the camp are taught about religion, health, HIV and AIDS.

September 16, 2021, 08:57 PM

Robinsons Online sale sees up to 80% off Armani, Gucci, Moschino & other big fashion brands

More brands will be added each week.

September 16, 2021, 06:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.