Vaccines are safe for pregnant women & their babies, but a Covid-19 infection is not: Ong Ye Kung

The Multi-Ministry Task Force urges women who are pregnant, or are planning to get pregnant, to get vaccinated for their own protection.

This is based on international scientific data that makes it clear that getting a Covid-19 vaccine is safe for a pregnant woman and their soon-to-be born child.

Government concerned about those who remain unvaccinated

Speaking during a press conference on Sep. 10, the Ministry of Health's Director of Medical Services Kenneth Mak said that the government is concerned about certain groups of people who have a higher risk of "poor outcomes" if they are unvaccinated and contract the Covid-19 virus.

"These are a cause for our concern, and we will focus on trying to get as many of them vaccinated as is possible. This includes pregnant women, and women who are intending to have children are very soon", he said.

He added:

"The College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in the Academy of Medicine, as well as the Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society of Singapore have issued expert statements, affirming that the benefits of vaccination exist, and they far outweigh any potential risks associated with vaccination, and certainly the risks of getting a bad outcome with infection."

Therefore, women who are pregnant or are planning a pregnancy soon should get vaccinated as soon as possible.

If they are concerned about their individual medical situation, Mak encouraged them to consult their doctor to get further information and advice.

If you are still against vaccines, time to reconsider

Touching on the same topic, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung also made an appeal to pregnant women, and women intending to have a baby.

"If you are pregnant, please understand, that the scientific data internationally is very clear that vaccines are safe for you and your baby, but a Covid-19 infection is not safe for you and your baby. So please get yourself vaccinated."

Ong also asked those who choose not get vaccinated even if they are medically eligible, and are persuading others not to get vaccinated, that it is time to reconsider their stance.

"It is perhaps time to reconsider. The risk between vaccinating, and not vaccinating has significantly shifted. More than ever, we need to work together, exercise civic consciousness and personal responsibility and do our part to care of ourselves and take care of everyone."

The Expert Committee on Vaccinations previously recommended the use of mRNA-based vaccines for pregnant women.

Top image from Arteida Mjeshtri via Unsplash.