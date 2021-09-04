Back

S'pore police officer rescues lost-looking oriole fledgling off road

Policeman to the rescue.

Syahindah Ishak | September 04, 2021, 01:58 PM

Events

Klook Comedy and Musical Events

21 August 2021 - 19 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The police are always there to save lives and protect citizens— including animals — from danger.

That's exactly what one police officer in Singapore did when he saw a black-naped oriole fledgling standing on its own in the middle of a road.

Carried the bird to a safe area

Sembawang Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) uploaded a Facebook post of the heartwarming incident on Sep. 2.

The post was accompanied by the caption:

"Excuse me sir, for your safety please do not stand in the middle of the road! We care for your safety as much as our residents!"

Pictures of the bird and the officer were also shared.

Photo from Sembawang NPC/FB.

In one of the pictures, the police officer can be seen holding the strangely docile bird in his palm.

Photo from Sembawang NPC/FB.

He can also be seen placing the bird safely on a grass patch by the road.

Photo from Sembawang NPC/FB.

Here's the full Facebook post:

Positive reactions

The article has since garnered over 100 shares.

Many applauded and praised the officer for his actions.

One Facebook user, however, had a slightly different perspective.

Black-naped orioles

The black-naped oriole is a passerine (perching) bird in the oriole family. It is found in many parts of Asia.

Photo via Wikipedia.

The black-naped orioles are fairly common in Singapore today, although they were considered rare in the 1800s.

Found in forests, gardens and plantations, they feed on berries and insects in the canopy.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

 

Top images from Sembawang NPC/FB.

New Zealand reports 1st death from Covid-19 Delta variant

This is also the country's first Covid-19 death in 2021.

September 04, 2021, 01:47 PM

Umno youth leader with garage full of supercars says he donates to at least 500 people a month

He said he helps "a mad number of people".

September 04, 2021, 12:31 PM

Pasir Panjang Park opens with 450m-stretch for self-guided walks

Phase 1.

September 04, 2021, 11:30 AM

‘We made a mistake': Spize boss opens up on food poisoning incident & why intention means everything in running a business

The highs and lows of Spize.

September 04, 2021, 11:26 AM

I went to the same primary school my mum taught at & got into a lot of trouble. I couldn't hide anything.

True story.

September 04, 2021, 10:39 AM

Tray Return Ambassador now a thing in S'pore

They have materialised.

September 04, 2021, 04:14 AM

11 new Covid-19 cases linked to Changi General Hospital, forming new cluster

More community cases this week.

September 03, 2021, 11:32 PM

New Zealand extremist shot dead in 60 seconds after stabbing 6 people in supermarket

Six people are injured, three of whom are believed to be "seriously injured".

September 03, 2021, 07:46 PM

M'sians plead for cinemas to reopen so they can watch 'Spiderman' & 'Shang-Chi'

The Malaysian Minister for Communications and Multimedia has responded.

September 03, 2021, 07:29 PM

Man, 67, jailed 5 days for slapping & punching boy, 12, for cycling along Hougang pathway

The man told the boy cycling is not allowed on the track, even though it is.

September 03, 2021, 07:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.