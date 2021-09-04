S'pore police officer rescues lost-looking oriole fledgling off road

The police are always there to save lives and protect citizens— including animals — from danger.

That's exactly what one police officer in Singapore did when he saw a black-naped oriole fledgling standing on its own in the middle of a road.

Carried the bird to a safe area

Sembawang Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) uploaded a Facebook post of the heartwarming incident on Sep. 2.

The post was accompanied by the caption:

"Excuse me sir, for your safety please do not stand in the middle of the road! We care for your safety as much as our residents!"

Pictures of the bird and the officer were also shared.

In one of the pictures, the police officer can be seen holding the strangely docile bird in his palm.

He can also be seen placing the bird safely on a grass patch by the road.

Here's the full Facebook post:

Positive reactions

The article has since garnered over 100 shares.

Many applauded and praised the officer for his actions.

One Facebook user, however, had a slightly different perspective.

Black-naped orioles

The black-naped oriole is a passerine (perching) bird in the oriole family. It is found in many parts of Asia.

The black-naped orioles are fairly common in Singapore today, although they were considered rare in the 1800s.

Found in forests, gardens and plantations, they feed on berries and insects in the canopy.

