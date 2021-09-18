Back

8 people, all 60 and older, suspects in illegal gambling activities in Yishun

Cash amounting to more than $2,000, mobile phones and gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.

Andrew Koay | September 18, 2021, 03:25 PM

Seven men and one woman are being investigated by the Singapore Police Force for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities.

The investigation of the eight individuals, aged between 60 and 78, came as a result of a Sep. 15, 2021, operation in Yishun by officers from the Woodlands Police Division.

Cash amounting to more than S$2,000, mobile phones and gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.

Image of cash and -related paraphernalia that were seized Image from Singapore Police Force

Of the eight, five men aged between 62 and 74 are being investigated for offences under the Betting Act.

Under this act, any person who bets with a bookmaker shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$5,000, or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or both.

Any person who is found to be involved in bookmaking shall be liable on conviction to a fine of not less than S$20,000 and not more than S$200,000 and shall also be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years.

Another two men and a woman, aged between 60 and 78, are being investigated for offences under the Remote Gambling Act.

If found to be involved in unlawful remote gambling, they could face fines not exceeding $5,000, or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or both.

Top image from the Singapore Police Force

