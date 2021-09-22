Back

Polar S'pore has new Hello Kitty-themed Muffnuts & pastel cakes

Cuteness you can eat.

Siti Hawa | September 22, 2021, 01:14 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Polar Puffs and Cakes has introduced new Hello Kitty-themed cakes and "muffnuts" to its selection of sweet treats.

Hello Muffnut

The "Hello Muffnut" is essentially the fusion of a muffin and doughnut.

Each muffnut features a glazed orange-flavoured sponge and is adorned with a chocolate bow — just like the character it is inspired by.

Customers can purchase a box of six muffnuts for S$28.90, which works out to be around S$4.80 per muffnut.

Each box will contain two of each colour: pink, green and white.

Photo via Polar Puffs & Cakes

Hello Kitty cakes

Photo via Polar Puffs & Cakes

Polar Puffs and Cakes has also released new Hello Kitty cakes in three designs: Kitty & Friends (S$51.90), Summer Fun Kitty (S$51.90) and Dazzling Kitty (S$62.90).

As the cakes are made every morning, customers are required to place their orders five days in advance.

Kitty & Friends

Photo via Polar Puffs & Cakes

Kitty & Friends features a strawberry sponge cake with vanilla Bettercreme, topped with fresh strawberries and white chocolate figures.

Summer Fun Kitty

Photo via Polar Puffs & Cakes

Summer Fun Kitty features a fluffy sponge and Bettercreme, topped with fresh fruits and white chocolate decorations.

Customers can opt for their choice of sponge and cream (chocolate, vanilla or strawberry) when they pre-order it.

Dazzling Kitty

Photo via Polar Puffs & Cakes

Dazzling Kitty features Hello Kitty on an edible icing sheet, pastel Bettercreme, topped with blueberries. It has a premium chocolate mousse by default, otherwise, customers may opt for strawberry shortcake when they pre-order it.

Both the Hello Muffnut and Hello Kitty cakes are available at all outlets and on Polar Puffs & Cakes' e-store.

View the full list of outlets here.

Related article:

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.

See you in our inbox!

Top photos via Polar Puffs & Cakes

PM Lee: S'pore 'doing our best' to scale up our operations with growing Covid-19 cases

The Covid-19 Case Management Task Group is working 24/7 in a 'rapidly changing situation'.

September 22, 2021, 01:12 PM

Sentosa free entry promotion further extended till March 31, 2022

Go on an island getaway.

September 22, 2021, 12:46 PM

Stressed pangolin climbs up a tree after being hit by vehicle in Jurong West HDB estate

It was subsequently rescued by Acres. Phew.

September 22, 2021, 11:55 AM

S'pore ICs, passports, can be collected at 27 post offices without extra charge from Oct. 2021

For those who need to get their documents renewed or replaced.

September 22, 2021, 11:52 AM

Man allegedly seen holding knife outside neighbour's unit in Bedok Reservoir Crescent

The police said that the man is currently assisting in investigations.

September 22, 2021, 11:37 AM

50% discount on e-scooter & e-bike tests extended until Dec 31, 2021

The LTA said that it is extending the discount fee period because riders requested more time to prepare for the test.

September 22, 2021, 11:30 AM

Magnolia S'pore new luscious strawberry milk (S$3.95) tastes like strawberry Chupa Chups

Strawberry milk forever.

September 22, 2021, 10:38 AM

S’porean man, 66, suffers temporary hair loss for a few months after taking vaccine

The hair loss was so severe he dared not leave his house for several months.

September 22, 2021, 08:22 AM

Equal opportunity, with pragmatism: S'pore's Pri. 1 registration changes explained

The changes mean that schools will have less places for those with parents or siblings who are alumni. Does this make the system more, or less fair?

September 22, 2021, 08:13 AM

2 boys, aged 14 & 15, investigated after removing public signage in S'pore for TikTok challenge

The challenge originated overseas and was spread through social media.

September 22, 2021, 07:34 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.