Polar S'pore has new Hello Kitty-themed Muffnuts & pastel cakes

Polar Puffs and Cakes has introduced new Hello Kitty-themed cakes and "muffnuts" to its selection of sweet treats.

Hello Muffnut

The "Hello Muffnut" is essentially the fusion of a muffin and doughnut.

Each muffnut features a glazed orange-flavoured sponge and is adorned with a chocolate bow — just like the character it is inspired by.

Customers can purchase a box of six muffnuts for S$28.90, which works out to be around S$4.80 per muffnut.

Each box will contain two of each colour: pink, green and white.

Hello Kitty cakes

Polar Puffs and Cakes has also released new Hello Kitty cakes in three designs: Kitty & Friends (S$51.90), Summer Fun Kitty (S$51.90) and Dazzling Kitty (S$62.90).

As the cakes are made every morning, customers are required to place their orders five days in advance.

Kitty & Friends

Kitty & Friends features a strawberry sponge cake with vanilla Bettercreme, topped with fresh strawberries and white chocolate figures.

Summer Fun Kitty

Summer Fun Kitty features a fluffy sponge and Bettercreme, topped with fresh fruits and white chocolate decorations.

Customers can opt for their choice of sponge and cream (chocolate, vanilla or strawberry) when they pre-order it.

Dazzling Kitty

Dazzling Kitty features Hello Kitty on an edible icing sheet, pastel Bettercreme, topped with blueberries. It has a premium chocolate mousse by default, otherwise, customers may opt for strawberry shortcake when they pre-order it.

Both the Hello Muffnut and Hello Kitty cakes are available at all outlets and on Polar Puffs & Cakes' e-store.

View the full list of outlets here.

Related article:

Free things here 📣❗️ Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage. While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered. See you in our inbox!

Top photos via Polar Puffs & Cakes