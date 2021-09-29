Back

Pokka's new peppermint mocha now in 7-Eleven for S$2.40

One moment it's September and the next it's Christmas.

Mandy How | September 29, 2021, 04:26 PM

You can now find a cheaper alternative to cafe-style peppermint mochas in 7-Eleven.

Image via Pokka Singapore

At S$2.40 per 500ml bottle, the Pokka beverage is purportedly low in sugar and brewed from "specially selected gourmet coffee beans."

It's the fifth product under Pokka's coffee selection, which includes milk coffee, milk coffee with less sugar, cappuccino, and mocha.

The peppermint mocha will be made available at at all 7-Eleven outlets, but only for a limited time.

Image via Pokka Singapore

From now till Oct. 26, customers who buy two bottles of the beverage can redeem a reusable metal straw set on a while-stocks-last basis.

Top image via Pokka Singapore

