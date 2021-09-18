'My mother felt strongly about the unequal treatment of women': PM Lee on more opportunities for women

In the closing session of the Conversations on Singapore Women’s Development on Sep. 18, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong highlighted three key issues the government will address to give more opportunities to women.

White Paper early next year

The Conversations on Singapore Women’s Development is an engagement series launched on Sep. 20, 2020 to review issues affecting gender inequality in Singapore.

The series was organised with various community partners, including the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations (SCWO), NTUC Women and Family Unit and People’s Association Women Integration Network Council.

Wrapping up a year later, the dialogue series has engaged a total of 5,700 participants and held 160 conversations.

The feedback garnered over the past year will culminate in a white paper that will be presented early next year, which will lay out a women development roadmap for Singapore.

PM Lee's mother

In his speech, PM Lee said that while Singapore has made tremendous progress since pre-independence days, the expectations of men and women are still not equal.

He referred to the "only political speech" his mother, Kwa Geok Choo, ever made, which was in 1959 and touched on raising the status of women, and protecting their personal property. "Women and their families must be protected against unscrupulous husbands who treat their wives as chattels..."

PM Lee said that the PAP believed "from the very start" that women are the equal half of society, and that his father, the late Lee Kuan Yew, valued his life partner's views in every aspect of life, from raising children, "sizing up people" and discussing the issues of the day.

PM Lee recalled, "As he said in his eulogy to my mother: “Without her, I would be a different man, with a different life.”"

The PAP was determined to build a "fairer and more equal society", PM Lee said, and passed the Women's Charter in 1961.

It institutionalised the equal standing of men and women in marriage and provided for the welfare and protection of women in Singapore.

More progress needs to be made

While progress was made, such as in healthcare and education, societal attitudes towards women have not fully modernised.

PM Lee mentioned how the main expectation for domestic responsibilities falls on women, and women face greater challenges in the workplace, especially if they're in a leadership role.

"All these remind us that we still need to make more progress in the way men and women treat each other, and the sort of society we want to be."

He delved into three main priority areas identified from the Conversations.

Workplace opportunities

PM Lee recognised that it is unjust for women's responsibilities at home to affect their career progression.

Additionally, he recognised that some employers are still reluctant to hire, promote, or groom female employees, particularly mothers.

Announced during National Day Rally, the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices will also safeguard female employees from discrimination or unfair treatment at the workplace, PM Lee said.

Beyond legislation, the government will continue to improve childcare arrangements by providing heavy subsidies to support working parents.

PM Lee also encouraged employers to help mothers return to work after having children, and to continue to provide flexible work arrangements post-Covid.

Caregiver support

PM Lee said that women tend to have more caregiving responsibilities than men, which can hinder their work and careers.

He mentioned that many participants in the Conversations felt strongly that this was unfair.

To better support caregivers, the Ministry of Health (MOH) is looking into enhancing the Home Caregiving Grant scheme which launched two years ago.

Since then, the Grant has benefited 34,000 recipients with care needs.

PM Lee also addressed the prevalence of burn out among caregivers, who shared during the Conversations that they had a lack of personal time, and did not know where to seek help.

He said that MOH is also working on expanding the options for respite care, and encourages caregivers to look for support at the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC).

Protection for women

While Singapore is one of the safest countries in the world, PM Lee emphasised the need to protect women and girls from harassment and harm.

Parliament has recently increased the maximum punishments for some sexual offences, and PM Lee emphasised the need for victims to be able to seek help easily and not suffer in silence.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, family violence has also been on the rise.

PM Lee shared that the Taskforce on Family Violence will be publishing its report soon, with recommendations to improve support and protection for victims, prevent recurring instances of violence, and raise awareness of early warning signs.

Celebrating women

To recognise their central role in our society and nation, PM Lee announced that a garden dedicated to the women of Singapore will be created at Dhoby Ghaut Green.

This dedicated public space was one of the proposals made by the SCWO is to dedicate a public space to the women of Singapore.

Located right in the heart of the city, the space was jointly identified by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), the Ministry of National Development (MND) and the National Parks Board (NParks).

According to PM Lee, this garden will honour and celebrate the pioneering spirit and the contributions of Singapore women.

Related stories:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Images via Lee Hsien Loong/FB and MCI.