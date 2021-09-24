Back

PM Lee 'saddened' that Panasonic closing refrigeration compressor factory in S'pore

He said that Singapore continues to "highly value" investors like Panasonic.

Jane Zhang | September 24, 2021, 02:13 PM

Events

NOVELA Great Singapore Sale

23 September 2021 - 26 September 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Thursday (Sep. 23), Japanese multinational company Panasonic announced that it will stop manufacturing refrigeration compressors in Singapore by the end of this month, and will be retrenching 700 employees.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong expressed his sadness to hear the news, but also expressed gratitude to Panasonic for believing in Singapore.

Factory has been in Singapore since 1972

In a Facebook post on Friday (Sep. 24), PM Lee stated that he is "saddened" at the news that Panasonic will be closing its refrigeration compressor factory in Singapore, which has been here for nearly 50 years since 1972.

In that time, it has produced and shipped 285 million refrigerator compressors globally.

PM Lee also expressed his gratitude to Panasonic, which will continue to have a number of its operations based in Singapore:

"We are deeply grateful that Panasonic believed in Singapore and journeyed with us for the better part of our history.

Though this factory is closing, Panasonic’s refrigeration compressor global HQ and R&D functions will remain in Singapore."

Support for affected workers

Panasonic's refrigeration compressor manufacturing operations will be carried out in existing facilities in Malacca, Malaysia, and Wuxi, China instead.

Panasonic pointed to a "challenging global business outlook" as the background for its decision, as well as a "long-term business strategic review" of its refrigeration compressor business portfolio.

Of the 700 employees who will be retrenched, half are Singaporeans and 13 per cent are permanent residents, The Straits Times reported.

PM Lee noted that the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and the United Workers of Electronics & Electrical Industries (UWEEI) will support the affected workers and help them find new jobs.

In its statement, Panasonic said that Singapore remains "a regional and important hub", and that it will continue to employ over 1,400 employees in areas such as high-value manufacturing and research and development (R&D), as well as in Panasonic's Asia Pacific Headquarters.

"We will continue to invest in Singapore to support our growth strategies in the high-value supply chain and continue contributing to the communities in the Asia Pacific and beyond."

PM Lee stated that Singapore, and the Economic Development Board (EDB) in particular "highly value investors like Panasonic and will continue to partner them to create jobs and opportunities for Singaporeans".

Top photo via Google Maps Street View.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

MS Explains: Changes to Copyright Act don't mean you lose all rights to your wedding photos

What do the new changes to the Copyright Act mean to the average Singaporean? We break it down.

September 24, 2021, 02:04 PM

M'sia & S'pore discussing reopening border soon: M'sia foreign minister

A proposal for daily commute between the two countries will also be submitted.

September 24, 2021, 01:09 PM

'Ma Ling Parade': FairPrice's punny post on food items & places in S'pore goes viral

You name it, they have it.

September 24, 2021, 01:06 PM

Jalan Besar coffee shop has S$0.90 mala loklok, opens till 1am

September 24, 2021, 12:42 PM

Dog-friendly glasshouse cafe at Garden's by the Bay has gelato, affogato & toasted brioche sandwiches

Nice place to chill.

September 24, 2021, 12:16 PM

Domestic worker not paid 13 months salary by S'porean employer charged for working elsewhere

A 56-year-old Singaporean woman is facing 13 charges for not paying her helper.

September 24, 2021, 12:01 PM

S'pore's first panda cub opens his eyes for the very first time

Cute!

September 24, 2021, 12:00 PM

Ong Ye Kung: Restrictions to tighten if hospitals cannot cope, lockdown in S'pore a 'last resort'

The health minister also addressed some other questions on the current tightened measures.

September 24, 2021, 10:34 AM

NTU investigating student who crashed drag show & photographed performers in dressing room without consent

The producer of the drag show likened it to an act of crime.

September 24, 2021, 10:17 AM

Man, 50, arrested for allegedly spray painting interior of police post in Yishun in broad daylight

The man was suspected to have possessed and consumed controlled drugs.

September 24, 2021, 04:04 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.