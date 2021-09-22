PM Lee: S'pore 'doing our best' to scale up our operations with growing Covid-19 cases

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong paid a visit to Ministry of Health's Covid-19 Case Management Task Group's (CMTG) Operations Office on Sep. 21.

The team is in charge of assigning patients to appropriate care facilities, arranging transport for them, and briefing them on the protocol, especially those who will be recovering from home.

In a Facebook post, PM Lee shared that the team has a "very demanding" task and is operating around the clock to meet the needs of Covid-19 patients.

As of Sep. 21, MOH reported that 1,109 Covid-19 cases are warded in the hospital. 17 are in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

The home recovery programme is key in helping to reduce demand for hospital beds, PM Lee said.

Among the photos that PM Lee shared was a care pack prepared by the CMTG. The care pack, which are for patients who have chosen home recovery, include items such as an information booklet, a thermometer and S-hooks.

In the Facebook post, PM Lee also acknowledged the frustration that some Singaporeans are feeling towards the time taken for the ministry to get in touch with them after they or their loved ones have tested positive for Covid-19.

However, he assured that the ministry is scaling up the operations to meet the needs of all Covid-19 patients in Singapore.

"Case numbers are still growing, and we are doing our best to scale up our operations, and make sure all patients are well cared for," Lee wrote.

He also reminded people in Singapore to get vaccinated and wear their face masks properly in order to help slow down transmission and save lives.

Top image via Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook