Injured wild boar piglet, likely hit by vehicle, struggles along Kranji Expressway road shoulder

A wild boar piglet was found injured in broad daylight along the road shoulder of Kranji Expressway towards the Brickland Road exit.

Photos and videos of the incident were put up on Facebook on Sep. 6 by a motorist who was travelling along that stretch of road.

Called for assistance

According to the motorist, he spotted the wild boar at around 11:30am and called Acres (Animal Concerns Research & Education Society) for assistance.

However, Acres responded an hour later that they were unable to assist in this incident and urged the motorist to contact NParks instead.

By that time, the motorist said he was unable to wait at the location any longer.

He then observed that the wild boar piglet returned on its own into the bushes nearby.

Wild boar's condition

One video of the wild boar piglet showed it was laying prone on the ground but appeared startled when approached by the motorist.

However, it failed to get back on all fours as it staggered momentarily before falling down again.

Another video showed the wild boar piglet lying on its side and failing to move away despite the motorist getting closer to it.

What to do when you see an injured wild animal

In the event you encounter an injured wild animal in Singapore, you can contact Acres first and they can advise accordingly on whether they can bring in the animal.

If they are unable to, members of the public can bring in the animal instead.

At the Acres compound at 91 Jalan Lekar, members of the public are reminded not to enter the premises as there are dogs running around.

But the public can access a locker to place the injured animal inside.

The locker code is 987.

You should contact Acres once you are arriving or immediately after the animal has been dropped off in the cage.

And if Acres are unable to assist in picking up the animal as they are tight on manpower and are attending to other cases, members of the public can rely on Lalamove or Gogovan to convey the wild animal to the Acres headquarters at 91 Jalan Lekar.

One comment in response to the injured wild boar piglet post included detailed instructions on how to do this.

First, the animal, if it can be subdued, can be put into a cardboard box with holes for ventilation.

No water or food is required to be put inside.

Currently, Lalamove and Gogovan courier services do provide transportation to bring wild animals to Acres, which is the preferred method during this current Covid-19 situation.

Both platforms for courier delivery are app-based.

For Gogovan, users can get S$5 off using promo code GOGOPURE, and can call 68361110 between 9am and 6pm for the service.

