10 people taken to hospital after PIE accident involving 3 lorries, 2 cars, 1 m'cycle & 1 trailer

The accident occurred on Monday (Sep. 27) morning.

Syahindah Ishak | September 27, 2021, 04:09 PM

A total of 10 people were taken to hospital after an accident involving multiple vehicles occurred along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Monday (Sep. 27) morning.

Several videos of the accident were uploaded online.

A heavy vehicle, two lorries, and two cars can be seen on the first and third lanes of the expressway.

10 people taken to CGH

Responding to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a road traffic accident along PIE towards Changi before Jalan Eunos exit at about 8:05am on Sep. 27.

Ten persons were conveyed to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

Three persons were also assessed for minor injuries, but according to SCDF, they subsequently refused conveyance to the hospital.

Involved seven vehicles

The police told Mothership that they were alerted to the accident at 7:59am on Sep. 27.

The accident involved a trailer, a motorcycle, three lorries and two cars.

A 25-year-old male lorry driver, 24-year-old male motorcyclist, and eight passengers from the three lorries, aged between 25 and 45, were conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

