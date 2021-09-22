Back

Peranakan high tea set with Buah Keluak Toast & Prawn Ngoh Hiang for S$35/pax at Orchard

A vegetarian set is available.

Siti Hawa | September 22, 2021, 04:06 PM

The Peranakan, a restaurant at Orchard, is offering an all-day Peranakan high tea set.

Here's a look at the Peranakan-themed restaurant:

Photo via The Peranakan

Photo via The Peranakan

Photo via The Peranakan

All-day Peranakan high tea set

The high tea set is priced at S$35++ per pax, for a minimum of two pax, and includes 13 sweet and savoury Peranakan dishes.

Photo via The Peranakan

Starter:

  • Nyonya Mee Siam or Nyonya Dry Laksa

Savoury options:

  • Kueh Pai Tee

  • Popiah Goreng

  • Prawn Ngoh Hiang

  • Satay Babi Kongback Pao

  • Buah Keluak Toast

  • Nasi Ulam Isemewa

Dessert:

  • Heritage Apom Bok Kwa Pisang Pengat

  • Banana Leaf Pulot Enti Kelapa

  • Apom Balek Durian

  • Famous Durian Pengat

  • Nyonya Kueh of the Day

  • Famous Chendol Melaka

  • Choice of drink (Hot lemongrass infused with Pandan, Malacca coffee, Malacca milk tea)

Photo via The Peranakan

Details

The Peranakan high tea set is available from 11am to 8:30pm. According to the restaurant, a vegetarian option is available.

To make a reservation, call 62624428 or email [email protected]

The Peranakan

Address: Claymore Connect @ Orchard Hotel, 442 Orchard Rd #02-17, Singapore 238879.

Opening hours: 11am to 9:30pm, daily

Top photos via The Peranakan

