Peranakan high tea set with Buah Keluak Toast & Prawn Ngoh Hiang for S$35/pax at Orchard

The Peranakan, a restaurant at Orchard, is offering an all-day Peranakan high tea set.

Here's a look at the Peranakan-themed restaurant:

The high tea set is priced at S$35++ per pax, for a minimum of two pax, and includes 13 sweet and savoury Peranakan dishes.

Starter:

Savoury options:

Dessert:

The Peranakan high tea set is available from 11am to 8:30pm. According to the restaurant, a vegetarian option is available.

To make a reservation, call 62624428 or email [email protected]

The Peranakan

Address: Claymore Connect @ Orchard Hotel, 442 Orchard Rd #02-17, Singapore 238879.

Opening hours: 11am to 9:30pm, daily

