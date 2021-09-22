Peranakan high tea set with Buah Keluak Toast & Prawn Ngoh Hiang for S$35/pax at Orchard

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Peranakan, a restaurant at Orchard, is offering an all-day Peranakan high tea set.
Here's a look at the Peranakan-themed restaurant:
All-day Peranakan high tea set
The high tea set is priced at S$35++ per pax, for a minimum of two pax, and includes 13 sweet and savoury Peranakan dishes.
Starter:
- Nyonya Mee Siam or Nyonya Dry Laksa
Savoury options:
- Kueh Pai Tee
- Popiah Goreng
- Prawn Ngoh Hiang
- Satay Babi Kongback Pao
- Buah Keluak Toast
- Nasi Ulam Isemewa
Dessert:
- Heritage Apom Bok Kwa Pisang Pengat
- Banana Leaf Pulot Enti Kelapa
- Apom Balek Durian
- Famous Durian Pengat
- Nyonya Kueh of the Day
- Famous Chendol Melaka
- Choice of drink (Hot lemongrass infused with Pandan, Malacca coffee, Malacca milk tea)
Details
The Peranakan high tea set is available from 11am to 8:30pm. According to the restaurant, a vegetarian option is available.
To make a reservation, call 62624428 or email [email protected]
The Peranakan
Address: Claymore Connect @ Orchard Hotel, 442 Orchard Rd #02-17, Singapore 238879.
Opening hours: 11am to 9:30pm, daily
Top photos via The Peranakan
