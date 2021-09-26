Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre to close for 3 days for deep cleaning after Covid-19 cases detected

Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre will be closed for several days in the coming week.

This is after several Covid-19 cases were detected among persons visiting and working there, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) revealed in a press release on Sep. 26.

The centre will be closed for three days from Sep. 27, 3pm, in order for deep cleaning and disinfection to be carried out.

It will reopen on Sep. 30 at 3pm.

Disruption to food supply only for short period

Around 30 to 50 per cent of Singapore's fruits and vegetable imports are handled at the centre.

Although there will be some disruption to the fruits and vegetables supply due to the closure, SFA said that this is only for a short period as stalls at wet markets are typically closed on Mondays.

SFA stated that it is working closely with stakeholders such as fruits and vegetables associations, affected merchants, and importers and retailers to minimise the impact on Singapore's food supply.

Major supermarkets are also making efforts to increase their stocks of fruits and vegetables.

During this period of closure, SFA will enhance the safe management measures at the centre.

Additionally, the frequency of testing will be increased for people working there, from once every 14 days to once every seven days.

The On-Arrival-Testing for trade visitors will continue, and all tenants and workers will also be tested before they return to the centre.

Don't panic buy fruits and vegetables

SFA urged consumers not to rush to buy fruits and vegetables during the coming three days.

Currently, Singapore imports food from over 170 countries/regions.

A multi-pronged strategy has also been adopted, including import diversification, growing overseas and local production, in order to ensure Singapore's food supply is resilient.

SFA assured that the country's supply of food is stable, despite occasional disruptions during the pandemic.

Members of the public are advised to continue to observe safe management measures and maintain good personal hygiene when visiting premises, including wet markets, hawker centres and coffee shops.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment of Singapore Grace Fu also published a Facebook post urging everyone not to rush out and buy fruits during this period.

Top photo from Hongjian Lem / Google Maps