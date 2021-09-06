Back

15 types of pancakes & over-the-top milkshakes at new pancake place in Bugis called Pancake Place

Fasiha Nazren | September 06, 2021, 03:39 PM

Events

Klook Comedy and Musical Events

21 August 2021 - 19 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

There's this new pancake place in Bugis called — you guessed it — Pancake Place.

Pancake Place recently opened on Sep. 4, 2021.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Royz Et Vous Specialty Coffee (@royzetvous)

Located at Kandahar Street, the new dessert shop is run by the folks behind popular Muslim-owned restaurant Royz et Vous.

Sweet and savoury pancakes

Pancake Place has both sweet and savoury pancake options ranging from S$15.90 to S$21.90.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Royz Et Vous Specialty Coffee (@royzetvous)

There's the Salmon Royale (S$21.90), a stack of pancakes topped with smoked salmon slices, sour cream dill, guacamole, poached egg with hollandaise sauce, served with a side of arugula salad and roasted vine tomatoes.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pancake Place (Muslim Owned) (@pancakeplace.sg)

Ther's also the fusion Lemak Duck Pancake (S$17.90), which comes with sliced smoked duck, lemak chilli padi sauce and potato chunks, served with a side of arugula salad.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pancake Place (Muslim Owned) (@pancakeplace.sg)

Those with a sweet tooth can try the Blueberry Cheese (S$19.90), which includes homemade blueberry compote, cream cheese frosting and maple butter syrup.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pancake Place (Muslim Owned) (@pancakeplace.sg)

For the little ones, there are kid-portioned options like the Oreo Sugar Rush (S$8.90) which is a pancake topped with chocolate sauce, crushed oreo biscuits, oreo butter cream and vanilla bean ice cream.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pancake Place (Muslim Owned) (@pancakeplace.sg)

Diners can add a variety of extra toppings like gelato, sauce and fruits at an additional cost ranging from S$1 to S$8.90.

Over-the-top milkshakes

Apart from pancakes, Pancake Place also has hot and cold beverages, including some over-the-top milkshakes. fruit teas and lattes.

There's the Peanut Better Jellayyy (S$13.90), which is vanilla ice cream blended with peanut butter and raspberry jam.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pancake Place (Muslim Owned) (@pancakeplace.sg)

If you like your dessert served as a drink, there's also the Rippleberry Cheesecake (S$14.90) which is a creamy blend of blueberry cheesecake topped with cubes of blueberry cheesecake.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pancake Place (Muslim Owned) (@pancakeplace.sg)

You can find Pancake Place's full menu here.

Details

56 Kandahar Street Singapore 198904

Opening hours:  12pm to 4pm, 5pm to 10pm, daily

Top image from @pancakeplace.sg and @saltyaaron on Instagram.

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

M’sians throw in support for family farm after its Twitter plea to sell 3,000 Japanese rock melons

Twitter users came through, buying almost half of their upcoming harvest.

September 06, 2021, 03:27 PM

New stall in Bukit Batok coffee shop specialises in fried rice, also sells fried mantous

Comes with homemade sambal.

September 06, 2021, 03:17 PM

LTA officers issues notice of offence to rider for bicycle with no brakes

Brakeless bicycles are not allowed on public roads and paths since Sep. 1, 2021.

September 06, 2021, 03:09 PM

Nails allegedly inserted into Jaguar tyres in Chinatown, car linked to Platinium Dogs Club owner

The vehicle was parked beyond its designated space in the lot.

September 06, 2021, 02:50 PM

Brazil vs Argentina match abandoned after officials invade pitch, accuse Argentinian players of breaking Covid-19 rules

The match only lasted for a few minutes.

September 06, 2021, 02:33 PM

S'pore to contribute 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Johor

"A sign of close ties" between Johor and Singapore.

September 06, 2021, 01:45 PM

Crypto exchange platform Binance to remove app in S'pore after MAS warning

According to MAS, Binance may be in breach of the Payment Services Act.

September 06, 2021, 01:38 PM

Electric vehicles alone can't solve problem of carbon emissions produced by transport industry: SUTD prof

Unless a car-lite future is promoted, demand for transport will still grow, which means more emissions generated.

September 06, 2021, 01:25 PM

S'pore hawker offers M'sian-style herbal bak kut teh & fried porridge from S$5.90

Comfort food from the north.

September 06, 2021, 12:46 PM

S'pore citizen unemployment rate hits 3.9%, up for first time in 10 months in July 2021

Citizen and resident unemployment rates rose by 0.2%.

September 06, 2021, 12:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.