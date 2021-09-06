15 types of pancakes & over-the-top milkshakes at new pancake place in Bugis called Pancake Place

There's this new pancake place in Bugis called — you guessed it — Pancake Place.

Pancake Place recently opened on Sep. 4, 2021.

Located at Kandahar Street, the new dessert shop is run by the folks behind popular Muslim-owned restaurant Royz et Vous.

Sweet and savoury pancakes

Pancake Place has both sweet and savoury pancake options ranging from S$15.90 to S$21.90.

There's the Salmon Royale (S$21.90), a stack of pancakes topped with smoked salmon slices, sour cream dill, guacamole, poached egg with hollandaise sauce, served with a side of arugula salad and roasted vine tomatoes.

Ther's also the fusion Lemak Duck Pancake (S$17.90), which comes with sliced smoked duck, lemak chilli padi sauce and potato chunks, served with a side of arugula salad.

Those with a sweet tooth can try the Blueberry Cheese (S$19.90), which includes homemade blueberry compote, cream cheese frosting and maple butter syrup.

For the little ones, there are kid-portioned options like the Oreo Sugar Rush (S$8.90) which is a pancake topped with chocolate sauce, crushed oreo biscuits, oreo butter cream and vanilla bean ice cream.

Diners can add a variety of extra toppings like gelato, sauce and fruits at an additional cost ranging from S$1 to S$8.90.

Over-the-top milkshakes

Apart from pancakes, Pancake Place also has hot and cold beverages, including some over-the-top milkshakes. fruit teas and lattes.

There's the Peanut Better Jellayyy (S$13.90), which is vanilla ice cream blended with peanut butter and raspberry jam.

If you like your dessert served as a drink, there's also the Rippleberry Cheesecake (S$14.90) which is a creamy blend of blueberry cheesecake topped with cubes of blueberry cheesecake.

You can find Pancake Place's full menu here.

Details

56 Kandahar Street Singapore 198904

Opening hours: 12pm to 4pm, 5pm to 10pm, daily

Top image from @pancakeplace.sg and @saltyaaron on Instagram.