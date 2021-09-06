15 types of pancakes & over-the-top milkshakes at new pancake place in Bugis called Pancake Place

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
There's this new pancake place in Bugis called — you guessed it — Pancake Place.
Pancake Place recently opened on Sep. 4, 2021.
Located at Kandahar Street, the new dessert shop is run by the folks behind popular Muslim-owned restaurant Royz et Vous.
Sweet and savoury pancakes
Pancake Place has both sweet and savoury pancake options ranging from S$15.90 to S$21.90.
There's the Salmon Royale (S$21.90), a stack of pancakes topped with smoked salmon slices, sour cream dill, guacamole, poached egg with hollandaise sauce, served with a side of arugula salad and roasted vine tomatoes.
Ther's also the fusion Lemak Duck Pancake (S$17.90), which comes with sliced smoked duck, lemak chilli padi sauce and potato chunks, served with a side of arugula salad.
Those with a sweet tooth can try the Blueberry Cheese (S$19.90), which includes homemade blueberry compote, cream cheese frosting and maple butter syrup.
For the little ones, there are kid-portioned options like the Oreo Sugar Rush (S$8.90) which is a pancake topped with chocolate sauce, crushed oreo biscuits, oreo butter cream and vanilla bean ice cream.
Diners can add a variety of extra toppings like gelato, sauce and fruits at an additional cost ranging from S$1 to S$8.90.
Over-the-top milkshakes
Apart from pancakes, Pancake Place also has hot and cold beverages, including some over-the-top milkshakes. fruit teas and lattes.
There's the Peanut Better Jellayyy (S$13.90), which is vanilla ice cream blended with peanut butter and raspberry jam.
If you like your dessert served as a drink, there's also the Rippleberry Cheesecake (S$14.90) which is a creamy blend of blueberry cheesecake topped with cubes of blueberry cheesecake.
You can find Pancake Place's full menu here.
Details
56 Kandahar Street Singapore 198904
Opening hours: 12pm to 4pm, 5pm to 10pm, daily
Top image from @pancakeplace.sg and @saltyaaron on Instagram.
Free things here 📣❗️
Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.