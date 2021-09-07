Back

Billboard featuring BTS member Jeon Jungkook removed in Pakistan for 'promoting homosexuality'

A local politician complained that the group was a negative influence.

Matthias Ang | September 07, 2021, 04:37 PM

Events

Klook Comedy and Musical Events

21 August 2021 - 19 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A billboard for South Korean boyband BTS's Jeon Jungkook has been removed in the Pakistani city of Gujranwala after a local politician claimed that it "promoted homosexuality", Pakistani media Dawn News reported.

The billboard had been purchased by a fan who wanted to celebrate his birthday on Sep. 1, with the approval of the Chamber of Commerce, The Independent reported.

The advertiser who owns the billboard, Younus Mughal, added that the advertisement was originally supposed to stay up for two days.

Advertisement removed a few hours after it was put up by Islamist politician

However, the advertisement was later removed a few hours after it was put up, when a member of the Islamist political party, Jamaat-e-Islami, voiced his disapproval, according to VICE.

The member in question, Furqan Aziz Butt, was quoted as saying, "We received a lot of complaints from people. There was so much commotion. There are young people in this city. This group (BTS) has a negative influence on them and encourages them to behave in wrong activities. They promote homosexuality."

He added, "Why was this put up here? They don’t have a brand name here nor do they sell products here. The people who put it up call themselves the Gujranwala army. There’s only the Pakistan army here."

Butt also posted a video of the poster being removed on Facebook.

Pakistani "BTS ARMY" outraged at removal

The removal has since sparked anger among BTS fans (known as ARMY) in the country.

Related story:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image collage left photo via @rreeshake Twitter, right photo via Furqan Aziz Butt Facebook

First record of interspecies grooming between Raffles’ banded langur & Long-tailed macaque

In the wild, interspecies grooming involving Raffles’ banded langurs has never been observed.

September 07, 2021, 04:15 PM

TOC won't declare its sources of funding, IMDA asks why not, may take further action

IMDA stressed that foreign influence must be kept out of local politics.

September 07, 2021, 04:02 PM

Game creator in China used 'piles' instead of 'pandemic' in bid to pass censors. It worked.

Giving way to hilarious dialogues.

September 07, 2021, 03:27 PM

10 people seen drinking, dancing & cheering in a back alley at Aljunied road without masks

The group had allegedly gathered at the location until 11:10 pm.

September 07, 2021, 03:16 PM

Chee Soon Juan treats migrant workers who built his cafe to lunch at his cafe

He encouraged people to treat others with compassion and respect.

September 07, 2021, 03:15 PM

BMW convertible used to hold potted plants near Jurong West industrial area bus stop removed

Moved away.

September 07, 2021, 02:42 PM

FatPapas closing last outlet at Bali Lane

Thanks for the memories.

September 07, 2021, 02:34 PM

Nicholas Tse renounces Canadian citizenship, identifies as 'originally Chinese'

He was mentioned in a list of celebrities who are rumoured to be censored in China soon.

September 07, 2021, 02:16 PM

Migrant worker flung to ground in Shenton Way lorry & car accident, reportedly run over by panicking driver

Police investigations are ongoing.

September 07, 2021, 02:12 PM

S'pore could return to circuit breaker or heightened alert if ICU Covid-19 cases spike

Cases are doubling every week and can hit 2,000 in one month.

September 07, 2021, 01:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.