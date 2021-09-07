Billboard featuring BTS member Jeon Jungkook removed in Pakistan for 'promoting homosexuality'

A billboard for South Korean boyband BTS's Jeon Jungkook has been removed in the Pakistani city of Gujranwala after a local politician claimed that it "promoted homosexuality", Pakistani media Dawn News reported.

The billboard had been purchased by a fan who wanted to celebrate his birthday on Sep. 1, with the approval of the Chamber of Commerce, The Independent reported.

The advertiser who owns the billboard, Younus Mughal, added that the advertisement was originally supposed to stay up for two days.

Advertisement removed a few hours after it was put up by Islamist politician

However, the advertisement was later removed a few hours after it was put up, when a member of the Islamist political party, Jamaat-e-Islami, voiced his disapproval, according to VICE.

The member in question, Furqan Aziz Butt, was quoted as saying, "We received a lot of complaints from people. There was so much commotion. There are young people in this city. This group (BTS) has a negative influence on them and encourages them to behave in wrong activities. They promote homosexuality."

He added, "Why was this put up here? They don’t have a brand name here nor do they sell products here. The people who put it up call themselves the Gujranwala army. There’s only the Pakistan army here."

Butt also posted a video of the poster being removed on Facebook.

Pakistani "BTS ARMY" outraged at removal

The removal has since sparked anger among BTS fans (known as ARMY) in the country.

A billboard of jungkook in gujranwala was taken off today because some people said it is promoting h0m0sexual!ty...lets tell these mfs that how much we love jungkook and bts and lets trend these hashtags#WeLoveYouJungKook #PakistanlovesBTS#BTSisPakarmyspride pic.twitter.com/vUlETeoEZq — Hira Tariq (@Hirabtsarmy) September 1, 2021

