Popular hawker stall The Original Vadai opening at Century Square mid-Sep. 2021

The Original Vadai is setting up shop in Century Square, Tampines.

Residents will be able to get their fritters from mid-September, according to the brand's Facebook announcement.

This is its fourth outlet, and also their first shop in a mall.

You can find the other branches at Beach Road, Joo Chiat, and Amoy Street.

According to hawker food champion KF Seetoh, The Original Vadai utilises dough made in small batches, along with bigger prawns and green chili (which are spicier than the ones found in the average vadai), to set themselves apart.

Although the vadai store only found a permanent location in 2019, the family has actually been selling the snack out of night markets for decades.

