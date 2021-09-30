Back

Man hops on commercial flight to S’pore, finds out he's the only passenger onboard

Private jet experience without the price tag.

Jane Zhang | September 30, 2021, 12:20 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Most of us would consider ourselves extremely lucky when we board a flight and discover that no one has been assigned to the seats next to us, and that we have the whole row to ourselves.

But for one man flying to Singapore, his luck was on a whole other level; he happened to be the only passenger on his entire flight.

"I'm alone on my flight to Singapore"

One Alex Svanevik (@ASvanevik) took to Twitter on Wednesday (Sep. 29) to share briefly about his experience flying from Abu Dhabi to Singapore.

Svanevik tweeted that he was alone on his flight to Singapore, and that all of the pilot's announcements began with the words, "Mr. Alexander".

He described the experience as "100% true and 120% surreal".

Around seven hours later, Svanevik tweeted: "I've arrived."

He also included a video that showed the plane on the runway, while a cabin crew member could be heard making the in-flight announcement:

"Good morning, Mr. Alexander. Welcome to Singapore. The local time here is 6:27 in the morning."

In terms of the environmental impact that a flight with only one passenger would cause, Svanevik clarified that he was told that "the flight would have flown anyway", adding that he is not "single-handedly f**king up the planet here".

Why fly with just one passenger?

According to the Wall Street Journal, there are a variety of reasons they airlines decide to proceed with flights that are severely under-booked — or in cases like Svanevik's, only have one passenger.

Sometimes, it may be because the travellers on the flights have essential business, are key customers, or are on their ways to important life events such as funerals or births.

But there are also logistical reasons that require a flight to proceed, even with a light — or no — passenger load.

As The Points Guy explains: "Airline timetables rely on planes being in specific locations at specified times."

Planes often have a scheduled route which consist of a number of destinations. While the flight to the first destination may only have one or two passengers, perhaps the next leg has many more passengers, so the plane needs to be there.

In addition, most airlines also move cargo, so cancelling a flight could cause a loss in cargo revenue.

Other reasons a flight would continue to operate, as given by WSJ, might be that the pilot and cabin crew are needed elsewhere for later flights, or that the plane needs to get to a maintenance base for overnight routine work in order to be ready the following day.

Top photos adapted from Twitter / @ASvanevik.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

'Squid Game' sequel: No plans for now, writer-director says it's tiring to think about

Nuuuuuuuu.

September 30, 2021, 04:51 PM

YouTube will remove all videos that spread misinformation about approved vaccines

More than 130,000 videos were blocked since last year.

September 30, 2021, 04:04 PM

S'pore Writers Festival director Pooja Nansi refuses to answer questions on BooksActually, calls for empathy

The poet said she did not believe people were transformed through shaming.

September 30, 2021, 03:51 PM

S'pore household electricity tariff goes up 3.1% for Oct.-Dec. 2021 quarter

Let your television monitor illuminate your home.

September 30, 2021, 02:49 PM

S'pore seniors aged 60 & above strongly urged to stay home next 4 weeks as Covid-19 cases surges

Seniors who are still unvaccinated are encouraged to do so immediately.

September 30, 2021, 02:07 PM

S'pore man asks seller to label gaming mouse as lucky draw prize to fool his wife, gets exposed instead

It did not end well.

September 30, 2021, 01:34 PM

Japan princess giving up over US$1 million & royal status to marry non-royal boyfriend

Her fiance has been involved in a string of controversies that have tipped public opinion against him.

September 30, 2021, 01:29 PM

Ho Ching stepping down as Temasek Holdings CEO on Oct. 1, 2021

Ho has been CEO of Temasek Holdings since 2004.

September 30, 2021, 12:16 PM

American YouTuber regrets rejecting strange job offer that turned out to be for 'Squid Game'

The job requirements made her "very nervous".

September 30, 2021, 12:06 PM

S'pore sends 100,000 doses of Moderna vaccines to Brunei in a vaccine sharing arrangement

Brunei will be providing the same quantity of vaccines back to Singapore at a later date.

September 30, 2021, 11:51 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.