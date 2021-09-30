Old Chang Kee puts Sichuan mala chicken in a cup & sells it for S$3.90

Previously a dish found at Chinese restaurants, the La Zi Ji (Sichuan mala chicken) is now also residing in a cup at Old Chang Kee.

The recipe features chunks of marinated and deep-fried chicken, which is then stir-fried with dried chilli, peppercorn, chilli bean sauce, ginger, white sesame seeds, and peanuts.

Each cup is selling for S$3.90 across all Old Chang Kee outlets, and the limited time item will only be available from Oct. 1 - 31, 2021.

Top image via Old Chang Kee