Old Bukit Timah Fire Station to be revamped into community space with lifestyle, food & entertainment offerings

The old Bukit Timah Fire Station will be transformed into a community node featuring urban farming, wellness and nature-based activities, as well as a National Parks Board (NParks) visitor centre.

The rejuvenated space is tentatively scheduled to open to the public around the second quarter of 2022.

In a joint press release, the Urban Redevelopment Authority, Singapore Land Authority, NParks, and Building and Construction Authority unveiled plans to refashion the historical site into a community space that will play host to workshops and an allotment garden.

The intention is for the redevelopment to establish the fire station as a gateway to surrounding heritage and nature landmarks such as the former Ford Factory, Bukit Batok Memorial, Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee also noted that plans to connect the old Bukit Timah Fire Station to the Rail Corridor and Bukit Batok Nature Park are being explored.

Lee added that the former Station Master's residence will be re-purposed by NParks into a visitor centre, showcasing Singapore's national parks.

Healthy living, community interaction, & integration with nature

Tender for the site was awarded to Homestead Holland as the prize for winning the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group's Reinviting Cities competition.

The competition is meant to encourage the implementation of carbon-neutral and sustainable urban features and featured 25 sites in nine cities including Cape Town, Chicago, Dubai, Madrid, Milan, Montreal, Singapore, Reykjavik, and Rome.

Teams submitting proposals for the old Bukit Timah Fire Station had to consider how to use the site to promote healthy living, community interaction, and integration with nature while featuring sustainable urban solutions.

Holland Homestead won the tender with a proposal that combined food and beverage offerings, curated community event spaces, and an environmentally sustainable design.

One example given by Lee was the renovation of the former staff quarters.

"There will be structures that function as green walls to improve thermal comfort and reduce heat gain, and serve as external walkways to connect the various blocks as well."

"We will be implementing sustainable solutions with creative adaptive reuse of the site, in line with our Singapore Green Plan 2030 ambitions to push for greener buildings and to build a more climate-resilient nation," Lee added.

Restoration works for the site are expected to commence around the end of 2021.

Top image from Homestead Holland via Urban Redevelopment Authority, Singapore Land Authority, National Parks Board, and Building and Construction Authority