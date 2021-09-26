NTUC FairPrice says they have enough stock & reminds customers to only buy what they need

In the wake of the announcement of the closure of Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, NTUC FairPrice has released a statement reminding customers to only buy what they need.

In a Facebook post posted on Sunday night, Sep. 26, the supermarket chain assured customers that they have "sufficient stock available for the community".

"Our robust and diverse supply lines for fruits and vegetables remain intact," they said, adding that they have also increased their supply of fruits and vegetables to their stores islandwide to cater to "an anticipated increase in demand".

Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre will be closed from 3pm on Monday, Sep. 27, and will reopen at 3pm on Sep. 30.

This is for deep cleaning and disinfection to be carried out.

Although there will be some disruption to the fruits and vegetables supply due to the closure, Singapore Food Agency said that this is only for a short period as stalls at wet markets are typically closed on Mondays.

SFA added that it is working closely with stakeholders such as fruits and vegetables associations, affected merchants, and importers and retailers to minimise the impact on Singapore's food supply.

