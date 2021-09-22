Back

S'pore ICs, passports, can be collected at 27 post offices without extra charge from Oct. 2021

For those who need to get their documents renewed or replaced.

Nigel Chua | September 22, 2021, 11:52 AM

For many Singapore residents who have renewed their identity cards (ICs) or passports, heading down to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) building at Lavender would be a familiar experience.

However, ICA announced today (Sep. 22) that Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents will be able to collect their Singapore passports and ICs at various post offices  islandwide from Oct. 1, 2021, without paying an additional collection fee.

Collection of passports and ICs at the 27 designated post offices is currently available, with a S$6 to S$12 collection fee.

ICA said that it will bear the cost of the collection fee from Oct. 1, 2021, to provide added convenience to members of the public, and encourage more people to collect their documents at these decentralised locations.

Not everyone will be able to enjoy this convenience, however: ICA said that some will still need to head down to the ICA building, such as those who have had "prior unsuccessful biometric verification" in their transactions with ICA.

However, "most Singapore residents will be able to enjoy this convenience", and applicants will be informed of their collection options when their documents are ready, ICA said.

How to collect passport or IC from post office?

Eligible residents will need to make an online appointment (“eAppointment”) at https://eservices.ica.gov.sg/ibook to collect at their preferred post office.

SingPost staff will use biometrics to verify the identity of Singapore residents before issuing them the new documents.

Here are the designated post offices:

  1. Ang Mo Kio Central

  2. Bedok Central

  3. Bukit Batok Central

  4. Bukit Merah Central

  5. Bukit Panjang

  6. Bukit Timah

  7. Choa Chu Kang Central

  8. Clementi Central

  9. General Post Office

  10. Ghim Moh Estate

  11. Hougang Central

  12. Jurong East

  13. Jurong Point

  14. Jurong West

  15. Marine Parade

  16. Orchard

  17. Pasir Ris Central

  18. Sengkang Central

  19. Punggol

  20. Serangoon Central

  21. Suntec City

  22. Tampines Central

  23. Tanglin

  24. Tanjong Pagar

  25. Toa Payoh Central

  26. Woodlands Central

  27. Yishun Central

More information on collection of passports and ICs at post offices can be found on ICA's website here.

How much to renew passport?

The passport application fee stands at S$70.

Singapore Citizens aged 16 and above who submit a passport application from Oct. 1 will get new passports that are valid for 10 years, instead of five.

Top photo by Mokkie Mok on Google Maps

