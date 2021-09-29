McPepper gone from McDonald's menu

The McPepper is no longer available.

Thought to be the cheaper alternative to the well-loved Prosperity Burger, the affordable pepper burger has been removed from the menu.

McPepper's stint on the McDonald's menu was short-lived, only having been available for less than a month since Sep. 2.

Hopes were dashed and dreams were crushed when a Mothership colleague who visited a McDonald's outlet on Sep. 29 was told by a McDonald's staff that the McPepper is no longer available—and has apparently been off the menu for some time.

It is also listed as "temporarily unavailable" on the McDelivery app, and can no longer be found on GrabFood.

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from McDonald's confirmed that the McPepper is only available whilst stocks last.

Top image from McDonald's.