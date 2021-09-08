Japanese plant-based yakiniku meat production facility opening in S'pore

Next Meats, a Japanese alternative meat company, will be setting up a plant-based yakiniku meat production facility in Singapore.

The facility will focus primarily on processing and packaging ingredients imported from Japan, a press release said on Tuesday (Sep. 7).

Operations are set to begin in the last quarter of 2021.

Plans to export to the region

Next Meats is a food-tech company based in Tokyo that specialises in Japanese-style alternative meat products.

Their products include plant-based burger patties, gyudon and yakiniku.

The companies behind this venture in Singapore are Global Good Plant Meat Pte. Ltd., which is the exclusive distributor of Next Meats’ products, and Tiong Lian Food Pte. Ltd., an importer and distributor of pork products in Singapore.

With operations now based in Singapore, Next Meats plans to export their products to the Malaysia and Indonesia markets, to cater to demand for alternative meats.

Plant-based instant curry at Don Don Donki

Next Meats has products lined up for launch in Singapore as well.

Its instant curry has been touted to be low in fat, high in protein, and with no animal-derived ingredients.

Each packet comes with chunks of Next Meats' meat.

The instant curry is launched as a collaboration with "Demon Slayer–Kimetsu no Yaiba–The Movie: Mugen Train".

Each packet will also come with a Demon Slayer keychain.

The instant curry will be available in all Don Don Donki outlets from Sep. 27, 2021 at S$7.49 per box.

Premium Karubi Don Set at Aburi-EN

Next Meats is also partnering with Japanese restaurant chain Aburi-EN to launch a limited-edition Demon Slayer x Next Meats meal.

The Premium Karubi Don Set will feature grilled meatless and boneless short ribs with Aburi-EN's special sauce, served with premium Japanese rice and tofu wakame miso soup.

The meatless short ribs are made largely from soy proteins, and contains double the protein and half the fat as compared to regular meat, according to Next Meats.

Each order will come with a Demon Slayer keychain as well.

The meal launched on Sep. 3, 2021 at all Aburi-EN outlets, and is priced at S$13.80.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Aburi-EN & Next Meats