New Bukit Gombak Park opens in S'pore with 5.3m slide & butterfly garden 45m above sea level

The National Parks Board (NParks) opened the new Bukit Gombak Park today (Sep. 5).

Park features

The 4.8-hectare park is located on a hill, and is part of a nature corridor connecting the Central Nature Park Network and the Tengah Forest Corridor.

The new park was created to provide surrounding residents with greater accessibility to green spaces and recreational facilities for families.

More than 1,500 trees have been planted in the park, to enhance the forested area.

Visitors can look forward to the following features at the park:

Inclined 400m-looped hill trek

The trek, which includes a flight of 108 steps, provides a panoramic view of the surrounding forest and greenery.

Butterfly garden

Situated at the highest point of the park at 45 metres above sea level, the garden has butterfly-attracting plants.

Visitors may catch a glimpse of over 20 species of butterflies that can be found in the garden.

Dog run

A 480-square metre dog run — the first in the Bukit Gombak area — is situated on a hill with a sloped terrain for dogs to run unleashed. There are also benches for owners to rest.

Nature-inspired play area

The play area includes a 5.3-metre long slide integrated into the natural sloped terrain and play equipment such as balancing beams set amongst trees and shrubs.

Other recreational features include an open lawn, an outdoor fitness area and Allotment Gardens, which has 120 gardening plots for members of the community to grow fruits and vegetables in a plot of their own.

There's also Whisk & Paddle cafe, which serves up brunch fare and mains and their signature pastries.

