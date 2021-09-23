360 new allotment gardening plots at 8 parks in S'pore open for application from Sep. 24

Love gardening? Here's some good news.

There will be 360 new allotment gardening plots across eight parks in Singapore to cater to the growing gardening interest among residents in Singapore, the National Parks Board (NParks) announced.

Eight parks across Singapore

In a news release on Sep.22, NParks said that the new plots for gardening will be located these parks:

Bedok Town Park (128 plots)

Chua Chu Kang Park (22 plots)

Pasir Ris Park (6 plots)

Sengkang Riverside Park (62 plots)

Yishun Park (22 plots)

Jurong Central Park (60 plots)

Kallang Riverside Park (30 plots)

Tiong Bahru Park (30 plots)

Each plot has a raised planter bed that will measure 2.5 m by 1 m, and will be leased for up to three years at S$57 per year before GST.

Members of the public are encouraged to apply for gardening plots that are nearest to where they live.

Online applications open Sep. 24

The applications for these new gardening plots will open online for two weeks from 10am on Sep. 24 to 10 am on Oct. 6.

The plots will be allocated through computerised balloting, and successful applicants will be notified within three months from the closing date on Oct. 6.

The online application form, location maps and more information about allotment gardening plots can be found on NParks' website.

Top image from Desmond Lee/Facebook.