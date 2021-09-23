Back

Netflix buys rights to Roald Dahl's stories, including 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

They got the golden ticket.

Syahindah Ishak | September 23, 2021, 12:59 PM

Netflix has bought the rights to Roald Dahl's work, including 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory', 'Matilda' and 'The BFG'.

In a tweet on Sep. 22, Netflix said that it has joined forces with the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC) to "bring some of the world's most loved stories to current and future fans in creative new ways".

In a joint statement, Dahl’s grandson and managing director of RDSC, Luke Kelly, and Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said that the move comes after Netflix signed a deal three years ago to create a "slate of animated TV series" based on Dahl's work.

Stories in the works

The statement said that that Netflix is currently working on a series based on the world of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory', which will involve Academy Award winning filmmaker Taika Waititi and Academy Award nominee Phil Johnston.

Netflix is also working with Sony and Working Title on an adaptation of 'Matilda The Musical'.

According to BBC, a total of 19 TV shows, films, stage shows and live experiences are in the works.

The statement added:

"These projects opened our eyes to a much more ambitious venture - the creation of a unique universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre, consumer products and more.

[...]

As we bring these timeless tales to more audiences in new formats, we’re committed to maintaining their unique spirit and their universal themes of surprise and kindness, while also sprinkling some fresh magic into the mix."

Top image screenshot from Netflix/Twitter.

