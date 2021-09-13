Back

Netflix making Greek mythology series on life in the underworld

A modern reimagining.

Mandy How | September 13, 2021, 05:23 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Streaming giant Netflix is in the midst of making a Greek mythology series titled "KAOS".

Although the project was announced in 2018, production has been hindered by—surprise—the Covid-19 pandemic, and it appears that no new date has been fixed at the moment.

The show does have its own title page, though, with a "Remind Me" button for its arrival, as well as a synopsis:

"This genre-bending series puts a modern twist on Greek and Roman mythology, exploring themes of gender politics, power and life in the underworld."

Speaking to RadioTimes, writer-creator Charlie Covell revealed that it will be a 10-hour series (this typically means 10 episodes).

Covell is also known for her adaptation of "The End of the F***ing World".

She added,

“It’s set contemporary but Other. And it’s taking on the myths and kind of flipping them on their heads, basically. And so yeah, we start with Orpheus and Eurydice, the gods are like a massive dysfunctional family, it should be funny and dark and sad.”

The series is also filed under British, Drama Programmes, and Comedy Programmes, if that helps to give you a better idea of what it's gonna be like.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via jcsm.auburn.edu for illustration purposes

Rankings not the most important factor in partnerships with other universities: Chan Chun Sing

Singapore must also take a "open" approach to entering partnerships with other universities, he said.

September 13, 2021, 05:21 PM

'Ironic' that Yale-NUS now seen as 'paragon' of academic freedom given concerns when it was founded: Chan Chun Sing

He said that MOE is committed to supporting the New College.

September 13, 2021, 04:59 PM

Waterhen flies into MRT train at Orchard, hides under seats & alights at Bishan station

A rail bird trying out a new form of transportation - the railway.

September 13, 2021, 04:52 PM

Cyclist draws fat pig route in Serangoon

Draw the biggest pig with your bicycle to keep fit.

September 13, 2021, 04:50 PM

Kanye West lookalike spotted riding bicycle in Jurong West

Whoa

September 13, 2021, 04:25 PM

MOE to contain spread of Covid-19 in schools via 4-pronged strategy: Chan Chun Sing

This comes after the recent rise in Covid-19 community cases in Singapore.

September 13, 2021, 04:05 PM

Home Affairs Minister to get powers & tools to negate hostile foreign info campaigns in S'pore politics in new bill

A slew of Directions will empower the minister to counter hostile information campaign waged by or on behalf of foreign entities.

September 13, 2021, 04:00 PM

Spectators use American flag to catch cat that fell 15m inside Miami stadium, crowd goes bananas

Things that can bring people together: Sports and animals.

September 13, 2021, 03:17 PM

Cyclist files insurance claim against driver 2 days after accident, S'pore police charge cyclist instead

Drivers are not always in the wrong.

September 13, 2021, 02:46 PM

PA staff suspended, police report lodged after irregularities found, S$60,000 lapse also separately noted

PA will be conducting full reviews to prevent future irregularities.

September 13, 2021, 02:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.