Netflix making Greek mythology series on life in the underworld

Streaming giant Netflix is in the midst of making a Greek mythology series titled "KAOS".

Although the project was announced in 2018, production has been hindered by—surprise—the Covid-19 pandemic, and it appears that no new date has been fixed at the moment.

The show does have its own title page, though, with a "Remind Me" button for its arrival, as well as a synopsis:

"This genre-bending series puts a modern twist on Greek and Roman mythology, exploring themes of gender politics, power and life in the underworld."

Speaking to RadioTimes, writer-creator Charlie Covell revealed that it will be a 10-hour series (this typically means 10 episodes).

Covell is also known for her adaptation of "The End of the F***ing World".

She added,

“It’s set contemporary but Other. And it’s taking on the myths and kind of flipping them on their heads, basically. And so yeah, we start with Orpheus and Eurydice, the gods are like a massive dysfunctional family, it should be funny and dark and sad.”

The series is also filed under British, Drama Programmes, and Comedy Programmes, if that helps to give you a better idea of what it's gonna be like.

