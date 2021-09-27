Back

Wagyu, oyster & salmon sashimi from S$6.80 at Japanese BBQ coffee shop stall at Sixth Avenue

For BBQ and hotpot lovers.

Siti Hawa | September 27, 2021, 06:32 PM

Nennen Contemporary BBQ is a stall located in a coffeeshop that serves Japanese BBQ and hotpot at Sixth Avenue.

Their BBQ Yakiniku menu has meats such as beef, pork, poultry and seafood.

Beef and pork

Beef and pork:

  • BBQ Wagyu Karubi Plate (S$6.80)

  • BBQ Premium US Short Rib (S$8.80)

  • BBQ Wagyu Ribeye Steak MB4 (150grams) (S$18.80)

  • BBQ Iberico Collar (S$6.80)

  • BBQ Kurobuta Collar (S$6.80)

  • BBQ Prime Belly (S$2.80)

Photo via Nennen Contemporary BBQ

Photo via Nennen Contemporary BBQ

Photo via Nennen Contemporary BBQ

Poultry and seafood

Poultry and seafood:

  • BBQ Smoked Duck (S$3.80)

  • BBQ Chicken Burger Steak (S$3.80)

  • BBQ Grouper Fillet (S$5.80)

  • BBQ Barramundi Collar (S$3.80)

  • BBQ Salmon Fillet (S$4.80)

  • BBQ Salmon Skin (S$3.80)

  • BBQ Tiget Prawn (S$4.80)

Photo via Nennen Contemporary BBQ

Photo via Nennen Contemporary BBQ

Photo via Nennen Contemporary BBQ

Set for two persons

Alternatively, customers can purchase a set for two persons (S$23.80) which comprises:

  • Chicken Thigh

  • Teriyaki Mid Wing

  • Prime Pork Belly

  • Prime Pork Collar

  • Grey Prawn

  • Saba Fillet

  • Lettuce with Baby Corn

  • Assorted Mushroom

  • Assorted Kimchi

  • Wakame Daikon Soup

Photo via Nennen Contemporary BBQ

Photo via Nennen Contemporary BBQ

Here are more photos of the food.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kay H. (@danser77)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @jiamtaorotee

Salmon Sashimi and Miyagi Oyster

The stall also offers Salmon Sashimi (eight pieces) for S$7.80 and Miyagi Oyster (three pieces) for S$9.80.

Photo via Nennen Contemporary BBQ

Photo via Nennen Contemporary BBQ

The eatery also has a hotpot menu with sets that start from S$33.80.

View their BBQ Yakiniku menu here and their hotpot menu here.

Details

Nennen Contemporary BBQ's has an outlet at Kallang Estate Market which is currently undergoing renovations. It will reopen on Dec. 13, 2021.

The stall's other outlet at a coffeeshop at Sixth Avenue is currently open.

Nennen Contemporary BBQ

Address: 10E Sixth Avenue, Cafe Link Coffeeshop, Singapore 276474

Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 5:30pm to 10:30pm (last order at 9:30pm)

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.

See you in our inbox!

Top photos via Nennen Contemporary BBQ and cheun fun chew/Google Maps

