Wagyu, oyster & salmon sashimi from S$6.80 at Japanese BBQ coffee shop stall at Sixth Avenue

Nennen Contemporary BBQ is a stall located in a coffeeshop that serves Japanese BBQ and hotpot at Sixth Avenue.
Their BBQ Yakiniku menu has meats such as beef, pork, poultry and seafood.
Beef and pork:
- BBQ Wagyu Karubi Plate (S$6.80)
- BBQ Premium US Short Rib (S$8.80)
- BBQ Wagyu Ribeye Steak MB4 (150grams) (S$18.80)
- BBQ Iberico Collar (S$6.80)
- BBQ Kurobuta Collar (S$6.80)
- BBQ Prime Belly (S$2.80)
Poultry and seafood:
- BBQ Smoked Duck (S$3.80)
- BBQ Chicken Burger Steak (S$3.80)
- BBQ Grouper Fillet (S$5.80)
- BBQ Barramundi Collar (S$3.80)
- BBQ Salmon Fillet (S$4.80)
- BBQ Salmon Skin (S$3.80)
- BBQ Tiget Prawn (S$4.80)
Set for two persons
Alternatively, customers can purchase a set for two persons (S$23.80) which comprises:
- Chicken Thigh
- Teriyaki Mid Wing
- Prime Pork Belly
- Prime Pork Collar
- Grey Prawn
- Saba Fillet
- Lettuce with Baby Corn
- Assorted Mushroom
- Assorted Kimchi
- Wakame Daikon Soup
Here are more photos of the food.
Salmon Sashimi and Miyagi Oyster
The stall also offers Salmon Sashimi (eight pieces) for S$7.80 and Miyagi Oyster (three pieces) for S$9.80.
The eatery also has a hotpot menu with sets that start from S$33.80.
View their BBQ Yakiniku menu here and their hotpot menu here.
Details
Nennen Contemporary BBQ's has an outlet at Kallang Estate Market which is currently undergoing renovations. It will reopen on Dec. 13, 2021.
The stall's other outlet at a coffeeshop at Sixth Avenue is currently open.
Nennen Contemporary BBQ
Address: 10E Sixth Avenue, Cafe Link Coffeeshop, Singapore 276474
Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 5:30pm to 10:30pm (last order at 9:30pm)
