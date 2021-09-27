Wagyu, oyster & salmon sashimi from S$6.80 at Japanese BBQ coffee shop stall at Sixth Avenue

Nennen Contemporary BBQ is a stall located in a coffeeshop that serves Japanese BBQ and hotpot at Sixth Avenue.

Their BBQ Yakiniku menu has meats such as beef, pork, poultry and seafood.

Beef and pork

BBQ Wagyu Karubi Plate (S$6.80)

BBQ Premium US Short Rib (S$8.80)

BBQ Wagyu Ribeye Steak MB4 (150grams) (S$18.80)

BBQ Iberico Collar (S$6.80)

BBQ Kurobuta Collar (S$6.80)

BBQ Prime Belly (S$2.80)

Poultry and seafood

BBQ Smoked Duck (S$3.80)

BBQ Chicken Burger Steak (S$3.80)

BBQ Grouper Fillet (S$5.80)

BBQ Barramundi Collar (S$3.80)

BBQ Salmon Fillet (S$4.80)

BBQ Salmon Skin (S$3.80)

BBQ Tiget Prawn (S$4.80)

Set for two persons

Alternatively, customers can purchase a set for two persons (S$23.80) which comprises:

Chicken Thigh

Teriyaki Mid Wing

Prime Pork Belly

Prime Pork Collar

Grey Prawn

Saba Fillet

Lettuce with Baby Corn

Assorted Mushroom

Assorted Kimchi

Wakame Daikon Soup

Here are more photos of the food.

Salmon Sashimi and Miyagi Oyster

The stall also offers Salmon Sashimi (eight pieces) for S$7.80 and Miyagi Oyster (three pieces) for S$9.80.

The eatery also has a hotpot menu with sets that start from S$33.80.

View their BBQ Yakiniku menu here and their hotpot menu here.

Details

Nennen Contemporary BBQ's has an outlet at Kallang Estate Market which is currently undergoing renovations. It will reopen on Dec. 13, 2021.

The stall's other outlet at a coffeeshop at Sixth Avenue is currently open.

Nennen Contemporary BBQ

Address: 10E Sixth Avenue, Cafe Link Coffeeshop, Singapore 276474

Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 5:30pm to 10:30pm (last order at 9:30pm)

