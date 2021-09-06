S'pore neighbour allegedly causes fire after burning incense & offerings along HDB corridor

One Facebook user Yani Rzk took to Facebook on Sept. 4 to show the mess that was created following a fire that had happened along a HDB corridor.

Fire in the corridor

The fire had taken place on Sep. 4 evening, supposedly after her neighbour performed prayer rituals.

A video taken showed burnt papers and ashes all around the corridor, some of it right in front of her home.

Smoke continued to emerge from a heap of burnt papers and soot was seen on the walls of the corridor. Yani wrote in her post:

"One time complain don't want to listen, now the whole thing burn already."

The fire had apparently damaged Yani's son's tricycle that the family had left in the corridor.

Parts of the tricycle appeared to be melted off.

The man didn't apologise to his neighbours, Yani said. He had also allegedly lied to the authorities when they questioned him about it, saying that it was only a small fire.

The worried mother also checked on her kids before taking the video of the mess outside her door.

Not the first time

According to Yani, the neighbour has been burning incense along the corridor since 2019. In a comment, she claimed that this would happen "every day".

She also claimed that her neighbour is an able-bodied male who is more than capable of going downstairs to perform the rituals.

A screenshot of her Instagram story taken in Aug. 2019 shows candles and joss sticks with offerings on a cardboard platform:

She also said that the man was previously given warnings by the authorities but nothing has changed.

Mothership has reached out to her for more information.

In a follow-up Facebook post on Sunday (Sep. 5), Yani explained that she has reported her neighbour to the police and SCDF, who "will be taking action".

Top image via Yani RZK.