From high school crush to proposing in a hospital 9 years later: M'sia couple's viral love story

If you're looking for a wholesome love story to put a smile on your face, this is it.

A Facebook post by one Koh Yeefon has gone viral for sharing more about his 8-year relationship with high school sweetheart Sim Jia Ning.

Love at first sight

Their story began in 2012 when Koh had transferred to another high school.

There, he met Sim as both of them were on the volleyball team.

They didn't speak much initially, with Koh describing Sim to be "cold".

He remembers how it was love at first sight for him: "I only remember the school bell going off one day after school. In that sea of people I called out to you, you turned and smiled at me. I didn't care if it was childish or mature — in that instant, I felt my heart flutter."

"Every day was filled with you"

Koh only confessed his feelings a year later in 2013 after they had grown closer, thus sparking the beginning of their romance.

After they got together, Koh described how his days were filled with her. After school, they would sit at a stone bench at the back gate of the school, waiting for her mother to fetch her. They would also have meals or study together, or go to the movies.

"It was all you," he said.

University days

Because he did not want to be in a long-distance relationship with Sim, he decided to give up a university course that he wanted to get into so he could enroll in UTAR — the university she had chosen – with her.

Their relationship would continue across their four years of university, as they went through various challenges together.

Koh recalled how they squeezed in a small room, and how they would cook their own meals to save money.

Even though they had a huge fight when he was in his second year of university, they never left each other's side, he said.

On the day that they took photos of them in their graduation gowns, he decided that she would be "the one".

The pair even got couple tattoos in 2018.

Koh wrote:

"It hurt, it really hurt... But I won't let go. Just like our tattoos — once I've decided, it's going to be for the rest of my life. Just like our love."

An unexpected proposal

After graduating, they started an online business together and moved out to live together on their own.

In 2021, however, an unexpected turn of events saw Sim being admitted to the hospital.

She had suffered from some side effects of painkillers after a dental procedure, affecting her stomach and kidney.

Koh stayed by her side throughout the six days that she was recuperating in the hospital, and had friends send over daily necessities and clothes.

Before she was discharged, Sim had received a text message from her mother saying, "Grandma says Yeefon treats you well. You can marry him."

After telling Koh about it, he casually took a bouquet of flowers from the ward — given by one of Sim's friends who had come to visit — and asked her to marry him.

"I never thought that I would propose in a hospital — it was that simple, and I was so unprepared. But we already knew the answer in our hearts. In that moment, we were the most blissful."

Of course, she said yes.

The couple got married in May.

As of September 2021, they have been together for 100 months.

"Some people have been together for 10 years, but the time that they spent really being with each other may only be two years... We've been together for eight years. Truly being with each other for eight years."

His Facebook post, which he dedicated to his wife, has garnered over 19,000 shares, with many commenters wishing him and his wife well.

Top photo via Yeefon Koh/FB.