804 local Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 15, 238 are seniors above 60 years old

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 807 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Wednesday (Sep. 15).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 73,938.

804 local cases

Among the cases are 804 local Covid-19 infections.

770 are infections in the community, while 34 are dormitory residents.

238 of them are seniors who are above 60 years old.

Three imported cases

There are also three imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, one was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Condition of hospitalised cases

As of 12pm on Sep. 15, 2021, 822 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 76 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and nine are in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 66 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 98.2 per cent. In addition, the percentage of unvaccinated who became severely ill or died is 5.7 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 1.1 per cent.

Of the 124 cases who required oxygen supplementation, 59 were not fully vaccinated and 65 were fully vaccinated.

Of the nine who had been in the ICU, five were not fully vaccinated and four were fully vaccinated. Of the four who died, none were fully vaccinated.

Monitoring 20 active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring the following 20 active clusters:

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 14, 81 per cent of Singapore's population have completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent have received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 8,881,071 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna), covering 4,561,574 individuals, with 4,432,411 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 179,086 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 86,731 individuals.

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin.