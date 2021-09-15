Back

804 local Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 15, 238 are seniors above 60 years old

There are a total of 807 new cases in Singapore.

Matthias Ang | September 15, 2021, 11:52 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 807 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Wednesday (Sep. 15).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 73,938.

804 local cases

Among the cases are 804 local Covid-19 infections.

770 are infections in the community, while 34 are dormitory residents.

238 of them are seniors who are above 60 years old.

Three imported cases

There are also three imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, one was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Condition of hospitalised cases

As of 12pm on Sep. 15, 2021, 822 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 76 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and nine are in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 66 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 98.2 per cent. In addition, the percentage of unvaccinated who became severely ill or died is 5.7 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 1.1 per cent.

Of the 124 cases who required oxygen supplementation, 59 were not fully vaccinated and 65 were fully vaccinated.

Of the nine who had been in the ICU, five were not fully vaccinated and four were fully vaccinated. Of the four who died, none were fully vaccinated.

Monitoring 20 active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring the following 20 active clusters:

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 14, 81 per cent of Singapore's population have completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent have received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 8,881,071 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna), covering 4,561,574 individuals, with 4,432,411 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 179,086 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 86,731 individuals.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

The Online Citizen taken offline ahead of Sep. 16, 3pm deadline

Not the end of the story, however.

September 16, 2021, 12:13 PM

Man trips girl, 17, escaping with gold worth S$16,000 she robbed from Thailand mall shop

The girl had lost her father's death insurance payout to a cyber scam.

September 16, 2021, 11:38 AM

M'sians can expect political stability for the time being with MoU between govt & PH opposition

They are also the biggest winners.

September 16, 2021, 11:02 AM

Man, who says he's 'public-spirited', keeps accusing SDA of not doing her job at Kallang Wave Mall

So he confronted her and recorded their interaction.

September 16, 2021, 03:58 AM

'Where are we going to find all the S'poreans, everybody wants more': Lawrence Wong on labour demands

Wong pointed out that it is important for Singapore to remain competitive while securing local jobs.

September 15, 2021, 10:13 PM

PSP's 'hard cap' policy would make conditions so hostile, no foreign investor will consider S'pore: Tan See Leng

Tan added that MOM is constantly adjusting its foreign workforce policies to ensure that they complement local labour.

September 15, 2021, 09:43 PM

Carousell now valued at US$1.1 billion after fresh US$100 million funding round

Unicorn status.

September 15, 2021, 07:22 PM

Vivian Balakrishnan apologises to Leong Mun Wai after 'He's illiterate' comment picked up by Parliament live mic

PSP said that it is "very proud" of Leong and fellow NCMP Hazel Poa for speaking out on the plights of PMETs.

September 15, 2021, 07:08 PM

If you heard a siren at 6:20pm on Sep. 15, 2021, don't panic

Heard from all corners of the island.

September 15, 2021, 07:05 PM

No-holds-barred review of Burger King S'pore X Deliveroo's new Korean-inspired burger & sides

The menu will be released exclusively via Deliveroo on Sep. 17 before its launch at Burger King outlets islandwide on Sep. 21.

September 15, 2021, 06:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.