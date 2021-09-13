Back

597 locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 27 linked to Bukit Batok Ren Ci nursing home cluster

534 community cases, 63 dormitory residents cases and 10 imported.

Faris Alfiq | September 13, 2021, 11:41 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 607 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Monday (Sep. 13), as of 12pm.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 72,294.

597 locally-transmitted cases

Among the cases are 534 community cases and 63 dormitory residents.

157 of the local cases are seniors who are above 60 years old.

10 imported cases

There are 10 imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, four were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while six developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

774 patients hospitalised

As of 12pm on Sep. 13, 2021, 774 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 57 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and eight are in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 51 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated people who became severely ill or died is 5.4 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 1.0 per cent.

16 active large clusters

MOH is closely monitoring 16 active clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Workplace transmission was detected in most of these clusters.

One of the clusters in today's update includes a nursing home, Ren Ci @ Bukit Batok Street 52, which recorded 28 cases in total.

MOH said among the 28 cases, 20 are residents and 8 are staff.

All other staff and residents located on the affected levels have been tested, and the results so far are negative while the other residents and staff of the nursing home will also be tested.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 12, 81 per cent of Singapore's population have completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent have received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 8,867,170 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna), covering 4,556,377 individuals, with 4,425,034 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 176,860 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 86,614 individuals.

