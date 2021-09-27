14-year-old girl missing, last seen in Bukit Batok on Sep. 21

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of this 14-year-old girl.
Natalie Isabelle Abdullah was last seen in the vicinity of Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 on Sep. 21, 2021 at about 2pm.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online here.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
