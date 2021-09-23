Back

Mickey Mouse pop-up exhibition with 7 themed rooms at Suntec City from Nov. 19, 2021

Hi-ya there!

Fasiha Nazren | September 23, 2021, 04:17 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Here's a heads up for all Disney fans.

A Disney pop-up exhibition will be coming to Singapore in Nov. 2021.

Pop-up exhibition

Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration will be held at the Suntec Convention Centre from Nov. 19, 2021 to Mar. 20, 2022.

Originally from the Downtown Disney District at California's Disneyland Resort, this is the first time that the exhibition will be in Asia.

The exhibition features seven different themed rooms:

Mickey & Minnie's Love

Photo from Disney.

This room features a giant bow sofa shaped after Minnie's iconic bow, a perfect Instagram spot for couples.

It All Started With A Mouse

Photo from Disney.

Take a trip back in time and read the pages of Mickey's classic comics.

Mickey's Friendships

Photo from Disney.

This part of the exhibition is a gallery that features Mickey and his friends: Minnie, Donald, Goofy, Daisy and more.

Sorcerer Mickey's Magic

Photo from Disney.

Expect some fantasy and magic at Sorcery Mickey's magic room.

Mickey Loves Singapore

Photo from Disney.

Described as a "one-of-a-kind" room, this part of the exhibition will celebrate all things Singaporean and will be created by a homegrown artist.

Forever Mickey

Photo from Disney.

Take a sneak peek at a futuristic look at Mickey Mouse in the Forever Mickey room.

Mickey at Disneyland

Photo from Disney.

Imagine a trip to Disneyland with Mickey and friends in this themed room.

More details available soon

According to Disney's website, more information on the exhibition will be revealed in due time.

Here's how much the tickets cost:

  • Adults (above 12): S$25

  • Kids (three to 12): S$20

One can also get five tickets for S$98 or a bundle that includes exclusive merchandise (Sorcerer Mickey Mouse ear headband or Minnie Mouse ear headband with bow) for S$35.

Photo from Klook.

Tickets must be purchased online, and prices exclude a S$1 booking fee.

It can be booked via Klook here.

Mask-on exhibition

Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration is a mask-on event, which means that masks must be work at all times even when taking photos.

Pre-event testing is not required to attend the exhibition.

Apart from taking in the sights and sounds of the exhibition, visitors can also bring home a piece of Disney at the retail space available at the exhibition.

Details

Suntec City Convention Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard Singapore 039593

When: Nov. 19, 2021 till Mar. 20, 2022

Top image from Disney & Klook.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Yuhua Secondary School students barely contain glee unboxing new iPads

All secondary school students will have a personal learning device by the end of 2021.

September 23, 2021, 04:12 PM

New Tampines facility opens for Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms & underlying conditions

New facility.

September 23, 2021, 03:43 PM

Ex-hawker stall Hambaobao returns as permanent cafe spot in Jalan Besar, burgers still under $10

Here to stay.

September 23, 2021, 03:28 PM

Vaccinated pregnant women pass protection to babies: Study

36 newborns tested at birth were found to all have antibodies to protect against Covid-19, after their mothers were vaccinated with shots from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

September 23, 2021, 02:23 PM

Taiwan applies to join CPTPP less than a week after China applied offiically

Taiwan was concerned with China's "sudden" decision to join the CPTPP.

September 23, 2021, 02:14 PM

6 men, allegedly insurance claims specialists, appear out of nowhere along PIE after accident

They allegedly show up quite quickly after an accident along the roads in Singapore.

September 23, 2021, 01:58 PM

Halal prawn mee stall closing outlet but still giving 5 free bowls of prawn mee per day till end-2021

For the needy who might not be able to afford a meal.

September 23, 2021, 01:34 PM

'Made With Passion' & Airbnb Experiences has over 20 workshops like pizza making with Tiong Bahru Bakery

Support local.

September 23, 2021, 01:15 PM

Netflix buys rights to Roald Dahl's stories, including 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

They got the golden ticket.

September 23, 2021, 12:59 PM

‘I can’t change the locks, I can’t tie him at home’: Families of home recovery patients who refuse to stay put

Singaporeans share their difficulties in getting their elderly parents to stay in their rooms.

September 23, 2021, 12:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.