Mickey Mouse pop-up exhibition with 7 themed rooms at Suntec City from Nov. 19, 2021

Here's a heads up for all Disney fans.

A Disney pop-up exhibition will be coming to Singapore in Nov. 2021.

Pop-up exhibition

Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration will be held at the Suntec Convention Centre from Nov. 19, 2021 to Mar. 20, 2022.

Originally from the Downtown Disney District at California's Disneyland Resort, this is the first time that the exhibition will be in Asia.

The exhibition features seven different themed rooms:

Mickey & Minnie's Love

This room features a giant bow sofa shaped after Minnie's iconic bow, a perfect Instagram spot for couples.

It All Started With A Mouse

Take a trip back in time and read the pages of Mickey's classic comics.

Mickey's Friendships

This part of the exhibition is a gallery that features Mickey and his friends: Minnie, Donald, Goofy, Daisy and more.

Sorcerer Mickey's Magic

Expect some fantasy and magic at Sorcery Mickey's magic room.

Mickey Loves Singapore

Described as a "one-of-a-kind" room, this part of the exhibition will celebrate all things Singaporean and will be created by a homegrown artist.

Forever Mickey

Take a sneak peek at a futuristic look at Mickey Mouse in the Forever Mickey room.

Mickey at Disneyland

Imagine a trip to Disneyland with Mickey and friends in this themed room.

More details available soon

According to Disney's website, more information on the exhibition will be revealed in due time.

Here's how much the tickets cost:

Adults (above 12): S$25

S$25 Kids (three to 12): S$20

One can also get five tickets for S$98 or a bundle that includes exclusive merchandise (Sorcerer Mickey Mouse ear headband or Minnie Mouse ear headband with bow) for S$35.

Tickets must be purchased online, and prices exclude a S$1 booking fee.

It can be booked via Klook here.

Mask-on exhibition

Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration is a mask-on event, which means that masks must be work at all times even when taking photos.

Pre-event testing is not required to attend the exhibition.

Apart from taking in the sights and sounds of the exhibition, visitors can also bring home a piece of Disney at the retail space available at the exhibition.

Details

Suntec City Convention Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard Singapore 039593

When: Nov. 19, 2021 till Mar. 20, 2022

Top image from Disney & Klook.

