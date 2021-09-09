Back

McDonald’s S’pore offering S$9.90 Breakfast Family Meal on Sep. 9, 2021 only

Usual price S$15.90.

Belmont Lay | September 09, 2021, 02:32 AM

McDonald's Singapore is offering its Breakfast Family Meal for S$9.90 on Sep.9, 2021 for one day only.

The meal usually retails for S$15.90.

The 9/9 offer is available during breakfast hours and while stocks last.

The meal comes with two scrambled egg burgers, two hotcakes, two hashbrowns, two drinks, and one Happy Meal, which includes a book or toy.

Terms and conditions

However, terms and conditions apply.

The discounted meal is valid at most McDonald's outlets island-wide, except LIDO, Nanyang Technological University, polytechnic stores and delivery.

Redemption via app

The offer is also only available for redemption via the McDonald's app, which would require signing up and logging in to it to make the deal available.

It is advisable to activate and redeem the deal on the app when you have already arrived at the self-service kiosk to place the order as the offer will expire in a few minutes upon activation.

The offer is limited to one redemption per customer per day.

Besides this deal, McDonald’s will be having other one-for-one offers till Sep. 17.

All media via McDonald's

