Maskless man cusses at & slaps MRT commuter, gets beaten up & kicked in face

Ashley Tan | September 26, 2021, 03:44 PM

A fight broke out between two men on the MRT recently, causing frightened commuters to leave their seats and head for other cabins.

Tussle

Videos posted on Facebook show a maskless man in red apparently instigating the fight, which took place on a North-South Line train heading towards Yio Chu Kang station.

The man can be seen singling out another man in grey who is seated, before starting to hurl out Hokkien vulgarities. He slaps the seated man.

The man in grey then retaliates by hitting him over the head, causing the other to fall onto the ground.

This prompts several people to hurriedly leave the scene.

Video from Kuanyewism / FB

A tussle between the pair then starts, with the man in red receiving several more blows over the head.

Video from Kuanyewism / FB

While the man in red is slumped on the floor, the other man aims a kick at his head.

The video then ends abruptly, and it is uncertain how the fight concluded.

Video from Kuanyewism / FB

You can watch how the whole incident unfolded here:

In response to queries from Mothership, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from Kuanyewism / FB

