Marsiling neighbours donate household items & cleaning equipment after HDB flat fire

The family is still looking for basic appliances, though.

Nigel Chua | September 24, 2021, 03:44 PM

A fire broke out in a Housing Development Board (HDB) flat in Marsiling Drive on Sep. 23.

Although the fire was kept under control and did not spread, the family were left without a place to stay, and had to spend the night in a Residents Network centre.

Thankfully, not everything about their situation was bleak, as their neighbours chipped in to contribute household necessities and cleaning equipment, shared Zaqy Mohamad, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, in a Facebook post on Sep. 24.

According to the post, HDB has provided interim housing for the family while the flat is being restored.

The family has also been connected with community partners for the provision of other assistance, including assistance for the family's school-going children.

"The community spirit among our Marsiling residents was highly visible through this unfortunate incident," wrote the MP, promising further support and assistance for the family.

Appeal for electrical appliances

Meanwhile, Zaqy said that the family still requires "basic electrical appliances".

Those who wish to help the family can contact the Marsiling Zone 2 Residents' Network Centre.

You can see the Facebook post here:

Top image via Zaqy Mohamad's Facebook page

